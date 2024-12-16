PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Steve Wahrlich as Board Chairperson for 2025. Wahrlich, who previously served as the Board’s Vice Chairperson, brings decades of hospitality experience and over 40 years of BWH Hotels ownership to his role as Chairperson. The Board of Directors also elected Viral Patel as Vice-Chairperson and Rajesh Patel as Secretary-Treasurer.

“I am pleased to announce Steve Wahrlich as our new Board Chairperson,” said Larry Cuculic, President and CEO of BWH Hotels. “Steve has been a valued and trusted hotelier for many years. His deep understanding of BWH Hotels, combined with his extensive industry experience, makes him the ideal leader to help direct our Board and broader organization. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our strategic vision, strengthening our market position, and creating lasting value for our hoteliers and guests.”

Wahrlich has owned and operated BWH Hotels properties for over 40 years. His portfolio includes the Best Western Plus® Clocktower Inn, a Best Western® Hotels & Resorts property in Billings, Montana, since 1966. Under his stewardship, the hotel has earned the renowned TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for seven consecutive years. In addition to this property, Wahrlich is an owner of the Best Western Plus Hilltop in Redding, California, which has been part of the BWH Hotels family since 1977.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as the Board Chairperson of BWH Hotels,” said Wahrlich. “Having been part of this extraordinary company for many years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing our evolution into a global hospitality powerhouse. BWH Hotels has an incredibly rich legacy, and I am looking forward to working alongside our dedicated leadership team and fellow Directors to continue advancing our portfolio with an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

In addition to his work with BWH Hotels, Wahrlich serves as Vice-Chair of RiverStone Health, Montana’s largest community health care center. He is also an active member of the Board of Directors of the Montana Lodging & Hospitality Association. His leadership also extends to local community efforts, having served on the Board of Directors for the City of Billings Tourism Improvement District, the Downtown Billings Tax Improvement District, and several other regional associations.

A Denver, Colorado native, Wahrlich holds a degree in Real Estate Management and Finance from the University of Colorado. While he has worked across the country, he now resides in Billings, Montana, with his wife, Vicki. Together, they have five children and six grandchildren.