PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels, the enterprise comprised of three hotel companies including WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, hosted its annual convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. With “Accelerate” as this year’s theme, nearly 3,000 attendees, including BWH Hotels’ hoteliers, operators, and partners from around the globe, came together to celebrate accomplishments and set the groundwork for the year ahead and beyond.

“We chose ‘Accelerate’ as our theme because it perfectly encapsulates the energy and momentum of BWH Hotels. Our company is a powerful, global network of hotels for every type of traveler. This year, we reached $8.5 billion in international hotel revenue and signed nearly 300 new properties, including our first-ever beautiful glamping resort, the Zion Wildflower Resort at Zion National Park,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO of BWH Hotels. “Our hotel teams are the heart of our business, and we are grateful our global community could come together this week to help shape the future and success of BWH Hotels.”

Highlights from the conference include:

: With $8.5 billion in international hotel revenue, BWH Hotels covers everything from economy to luxury. In 2024, BWH Hotels signed nearly 300 properties. Expanding Luxury : WorldHotels expanded its footprint in 2024 by adding several new properties, including, for the first time, three WorldHotels Residences. One of these is the Noble Crystal Tay Ho with 955 condos in Hanoi. Set for completion in December 2026, this property marks the launch of WorldHotels-branded residences in Vietnam.

: BWH Hotels announced its entry into the glamping industry by adding Zion Wildflower Resort at Zion National Park to its portfolio. This glamping resort is at the entrance of Zion National Park and is the first of many new glamping resorts to be added to the BWH Hotels portfolio. Performing in the Boutique Space : With nearly 130 properties open and in the pipeline, Aiden continues its trajectory of opening new properties across the globe, including its first-ever New York City hotel with Aiden Long Island City and new properties in Poland, Mexico, and Guyana.

: @HOME by Best Western currently has properties under construction in Miami, Atlanta, and Orlando. This brand provides a home-like atmosphere with flexible, extended-stay options and a range of amenities designed for convenience. The company currently has 20 states and territories in its pipeline. Reenvisioning Marketing and Loyalty : The company announced plans to further define its “Next Best” guest and continue to enhance and grow its 60 million member Best Western Rewards loyalty program. This includes a forward-looking approach to integrating WorldHotels Rewards and Best Western Rewards into one global program.

The company announced a new DEX 3.0 Finance Program initiative funded by BWH Hotels which offers three custom financing packages to help hotels fund their FF&E directly through BWH Hotels Supply. This program was designed to support hoteliers’ success and improve their properties. Announcing $1 Billion in Sales Revenue: BWH Hotels experienced increases in both leisure and business room nights throughout 2024, helping the brand reach a milestone of $1 billion in sales revenue for the first time.

With over 4,300 hotels in 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotels offers development opportunities for developers and guests in every market.