WASHINGTON, DC—Arlo Hotels celebrated the official grand opening of Arlo Washington, DC. The hotel marks the independent lifestyle hotel brand’s seventh property and its first in the nation’s capital. The commemorative evening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a soiree at the hotel’s destination restaurant, Arrels by Chef Pepe Moncayo, and a rooftop bash at ART DC, the hotel’s rooftop pool and lounge.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed remarks by Nina Albert, Washington, D.C.’s Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, Rachel Hartman, chief strategy officer for DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID), and Amir Setayesh, managing director of Quadrum Global. Oleg Pavlov, founder and chief executive officer of Quadrum Global and Arlo Hotels, Jimmy Suh, president of Arlo Hotels, and Cordell Nelson, the hotel’s general manager, also took part in the ceremony.

“Arlo Hotels strives to create exceptional stay experiences for our guests while building upon the culture of the districts in which our hotels are located, and this hotel is no exception, featuring everything from original art installations to an exceptional culinary experience,” said Pavlov “We’re proud to be part of the nation’s capital, and we thank the city for such a warm welcome as we look forward to hosting travelers from around the country and the world.”

After the ribbon-cutting, the guests mingled at Arrels, enjoying delicious food and beverages coupled with live music entertainment by DJ Franky and captivating performances by Arza Flamenco trio and local drag queens, Bombalicious and De’ior.

The event also unveiled Arlo Washington DC’s art installations in its public spaces curated by Jasmine Arakel and the hotel’s reimagined elevator art by pioneering artist Brooke Einbender (aka Mindbender Art). This initiative underscores Arlo Hotels’ commitment to creating immersive, culturally rich experiences for its guests.

Following the reception, attendees made their way to the ART DC rooftop, where they were treated to more exciting activations, upbeat tunes by DJ Geena Marie and a live performance by singer and songwriter, Tanerélle. The event introduced Arlo’s unique approach to hospitality in the heart of D.C., blending entertainment, art and unforgettable experiences. The rooftop also featured its first art exhibition, showcasing pieces by two local artists, Halim Flowers, an artist, author, and poet whose work has been displayed around the world, and Clarence James, who began as a street artist and since have collaborated with brands like Fendi and Chanel.

The ART DC rooftop, one of Arlo Washington DC’s most distinct features, which includes a bar and lounge and a resort-style pool is scheduled to open to the public on November 18, 2024. Chef Moncayo will also spearhead the menu, shifting to Japanese-style hand rolls, yakitori and other expertly crafted dishes. The destination venue will also feature year-round art exhibitions, music and activations, making it the go-to rooftop for delicious meals, cocktails, and entertainment.

Arlo Washington DC is providing the local community with an interactive space where creativity, connections and adventures form, offering a mix of comedy shows, nightlife events, wellness activations and more.