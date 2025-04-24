Flamingo Resort & Spa Joins the Tapestry Collection by Hilton

SANTA ROSA, California—The Flamingo Resort & Spa is joining Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The resort will now have the added benefits of Hilton Honors and the touches of the Tapestry Collection, a portfolio of hotels that celebrate individuality and local character.

Built in 1957 as a hideaway for Hollywood stars and wine country adventurers, the Flamingo has deep roots in the community. Under the management of Pyramid Global Hospitality and owned by Palm House Hospitality, the resort’s next chapter blends its past with modern hospitality.

“Joining Tapestry Collection allows us to embrace what makes Flamingo special while introducing our guests to Hilton’s world of travel perks,” said Matthew Strawn, general manager. “It’s an exciting new chapter for the resort, and we can’t wait to welcome travelers—new and returning—to experience it.”

As part of its transition to Tapestry Collection by Hilton, The Flamingo Resort & Spa will keep everything that makes it unique while adding new ways to enhance the guest experience, including:

170 rooms and suites, blending a retro style with modern comforts like pillow-top beds, Malin & Goetz bath amenities, HDTVs, and seating areas.

20,000 square feet of event space

Dining destinations, including Lazeaway Club, which serves Cal-Pacific flavors, and Wild Bird, a poolside café offering casual bites in the Spring & Summer months.

Vintage Space, the resort’s retro-futuristic lounge that offers live music, DJs, stand-up comedy, and craft cocktails.

At the heart of the Flamingo experience is its commitment to wellbeing. The Spa at Flamingo offers: