Industry NewsBrandsFlamingo Resort & Spa Joins the Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Industry NewsBrands

Flamingo Resort & Spa Joins the Tapestry Collection by Hilton

By LODGING Staff
Flamingo Resort & Spa
Photo Credit: Flamingo Resort & Spa

SANTA ROSA, CaliforniaThe Flamingo Resort & Spa is joining Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The resort will now have the added benefits of Hilton Honors and the touches of the Tapestry Collection, a portfolio of hotels that celebrate individuality and local character.

Built in 1957 as a hideaway for Hollywood stars and wine country adventurers, the Flamingo has deep roots in the community. Under the management of Pyramid Global Hospitality and owned by Palm House Hospitality, the resort’s next chapter blends its past with modern hospitality.

“Joining Tapestry Collection allows us to embrace what makes Flamingo special while introducing our guests to Hilton’s world of travel perks,” said Matthew Strawn, general manager. “It’s an exciting new chapter for the resort, and we can’t wait to welcome travelers—new and returning—to experience it.”

As part of its transition to Tapestry Collection by Hilton, The Flamingo Resort & Spa will keep everything that makes it unique while adding new ways to enhance the guest experience, including:

  • 170 rooms and suites, blending a retro style with modern comforts like pillow-top beds, Malin & Goetz bath amenities, HDTVs, and seating areas.
  • 20,000 square feet of event space
  • Dining destinations, including Lazeaway Club, which serves Cal-Pacific flavors, and Wild Bird, a poolside café offering casual bites in the Spring & Summer months.
  • Vintage Space, the resort’s retro-futuristic lounge that offers live music, DJs, stand-up comedy, and craft cocktails.

At the heart of the Flamingo experience is its commitment to wellbeing. The Spa at Flamingo offers:

  • Signature treatments, including deep-tissue massages, organic facials, and the only Hydrafacial experience in Santa Rosa.
  • Sonoma-inspired rituals, including locally sourced botanicals and restorative techniques
  • A steam room, sauna, and hot tub
  • A fitness & wellness center, featuring a 25-meter lap pool, yoga and meditation classes, and a Peloton-equipped cycling studio.
Previous article
AHLA and HTNG Launch New Safety Resources To Address Lithium Battery Fire Risks
Next article
Wyndham and Soliteight Announce Plans to Bring Super 8 Brand to Spain and Portugal With 40 New Hotels
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

WHR & Soliteight sign exclusive development agreement
Development

Wyndham and Soliteight Announce Plans to Bring Super 8 Brand to Spain and Portugal With 40 New Hotels

LODGING Staff -
LONDON—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed an exclusive development agreement with Soliteight Hotel Projects SA to introduce its Super 8 by Wyndham brand to...
AHLA
AHLA

AHLA and HTNG Launch New Safety Resources To Address Lithium Battery Fire Risks

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—With the growing use of lithium-based batteries in devices like e-bikes, laptops, and mobile phones, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Hospitality...
CoStar
Finance

CoStar: Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in March

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—Due to the Easter holiday shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results year over year, according to March 2025 data from CoStar. U.S....
Extended Stay America
Development

Extended Stay America Premier Suites Expands Into Colorado Market

LODGING Staff -
Charlotte, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Colorado Springs, marking the brand’s continued expansion in...
Alberigo Hotel Management
Guide to Management Companies

50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2025

LODGING Staff -
The U.S. hotel industry is facing a complex operating environment in 2025, marked by strong demand, ongoing workforce challenges, and mounting economic pressures. According...
Peachtree Group
Development

Peachtree Group Receives USCIS Approval for EB-5 Funded SpringHill Suites by Marriott Development

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group has received its I-956F approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency that oversees the EB-5 Immigrant Investor...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
WHR & Soliteight sign exclusive development agreement
Development

Wyndham and Soliteight Announce Plans to Bring Super 8 Brand to Spain...

LODGING Staff -
AHLA
AHLA

AHLA and HTNG Launch New Safety Resources To Address Lithium Battery...

LODGING Staff -