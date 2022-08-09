BWH Hotel Group Integrates CRS With Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas—BWH Hotel Group has integrated its central reservation system (CRS) with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS) through the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform. Any hotel within the BWH Hotel Group portfolio—including Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group—can adopt OPERA Cloud. The Best Western Plus Alfa Aeropuerto in Spain has the offering live.

“Innovation has always been a priority at BWH Hotel Group, and in today’s world as guest expectations are changing and hoteliers are forced to adapt to new ways of working, our focus on innovation is more important than ever before,” said Greg Adams, senior vice president and chief digital officer, BWH Hotel Group. “We are committed to helping all our properties by offering access to the latest technologies, so we are proud to partner with Oracle. Together with Oracle, we were the first global hotel chain to complete a native integration between our proprietary central reservation system and OPERA Cloud. With this integration, our hotel owners will be able to easily adopt the modern cloud-based PMS to better manage their operations, boost revenue, and alleviate strain on their staff.”

BWH Hotel Group properties are in almost 100 countries with nearly 4,500 properties, including brands such as WorldHotelsTM Collection, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotel Group. Oracle Hospitality technology is used across hundreds of BWH Hotel Group properties.

Advertisement

Built on the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), the connection between BWH Hotel Group’s central reservation system and OPERA Cloud allows member hotels to connect all hotel operation information on a single platform. With configurable workflows, OPERA Cloud helps hotels operate with efficiency, reduce operating expenses, and optimize staffing. The system is intuitive and makes associate onboarding faster. And as OPERA Cloud is mobile-enabled to run on tablets and smartphones, members and hotel staff can access it anywhere.

“BWH Hotel Group is one of the most iconic hotel brands worldwide, serving every level of the market,” said Alex Alt, general manager of Oracle Hospitality. “With this integration, Oracle is extending our long collaboration with BWH Hotel Group to enable its hotels to move to the cloud to adapt, run more efficiently, and better serve their guests among a sea of industry and consumer expectation changes.”