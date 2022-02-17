BWH Hotel Group Continues Expanding Soft Brand Hotel Offerings

PHOENIX—BWH Hotel Group continues expanding its footprint of soft brand hotels across its portfolio. Through expansion, new launches, and acquisitions, BWH Hotel Group offers seven soft brand options ranging from economy to luxury, providing properties that suit the needs of travelers and developers.

BWH Hotel Group currently has approximately 500 active soft brand hotels and resorts worldwide, with over 110 new properties in the global pipeline. In the last four months, BWH Hotel Group has activated over 30 soft brand hotels around the world.

“The needs and preferences of today’s travelers and developers are constantly evolving, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “I am proud of our wide-reaching portfolio, with seven soft brand offerings and 18 total brands across every chain scale segment, and I am confident that our flexible and modern hotel solutions will continue to excite developers, drive revenue to our hotels, and entice guests to experience our unique properties across the globe.”

Advertisement

“The growth we have seen across our portfolio of soft brands is truly outstanding and we don’t anticipate it slowing down any time soon,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotel Group. “Many soft brand properties have been fortunate to have weathered the pandemic better than their branded counterparts because these hotel options are becoming increasingly more appealing in today’s environment—developers seek more independence and creativity in their hotels while travelers look for more authentic travel experiences. As a result, soft brands will continue to be a focus for BWH Hotel Group in the months and years ahead.”

BWH Hotel Group’s soft brand offerings include:

SureStay Collection: An economy hotel offering that provides independent hoteliers the opportunity to retain their local identity and individuality. Recent additions to SureStay Collection include:

Charlevoix Inn and Suites in Charlevoix, Minnesota

Villa Inn and Suites in Hearst, Ontario

Pitbauchlie House Hotel in Dunfermline, Scotland

Boship Lions Farm Hotel in Hailsham, England

Hotel Oasi in Levanto, Italy

BW Signature Collection: An upper-midscale soft brand collection offering flexibility to developers. Recent additions to BW Signature Collection include:

Lighthouse Inn & Suites in Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Lakeshore Hotel & Suites in Fountain Hills, Arizona

The Westfield Inn in Westfield, New Jersey

Hotel LeBlanc in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The Hotel Kyoto Palace in Kyoto, Japan

Aruba’s Life Vacation Residences in Noord, Aruba

Brion City Hotel in Willemstad, Curacao

Les Demeures de Varennes in Varennes Jarcy, France

Ten Hotel in Upplands-Vasby, Sweden

BW Premier Collection: A selected collection of upscale hotel options in destination markets. Recent additions to BW Premier Collection include:

Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio

Hotel Eastlund in Portland, Oregon

Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, New Jersey

Bangor Aviator Hotel in Bangor, Maine

The Hub Murray Hill in New Providence, New Jersey

C Hotel by Carmen’s in Hamilton, Ontario

Hotel de Cambis in Avignon, France

WorldHotels Collection: Comprised of four collections including WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, and WorldHotels Crafted and offers soft brand options spanning upscale to luxury. Recent additions to WorldHotels Collection include:

Ness Walk Hotel in Inverness, Scotland—Luxury Collection

The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, Scotland—Elite Collection

The Bruntsfield Hotel in Edinburgh, Scotland—Elite Collection

Layan Green Park in Phuket, Thailand—Distinctive Collection

Gleddoch Hotel Spa & Golf in Langbank, Scotland—Distinctive Collection

Kasteel de Vanenburg in Putten, The Netherlands—Distinctive Collection

Every soft brand hotel is given support and is on-boarded with access to BWH Hotel Group’s websites, global partnerships and sales team, and revenue management system.