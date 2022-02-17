BWH Hotel Group Continues Expanding Soft Brand Hotel Offerings

PHOENIX—BWH Hotel Group continues expanding its footprint of soft brand hotels across its portfolio. Through expansion, new launches, and acquisitions, BWH Hotel Group offers seven soft brand options ranging from economy to luxury, providing properties that suit the needs of travelers and developers.
BWH Hotel Group currently has approximately 500 active soft brand hotels and resorts worldwide, with over 110 new properties in the global pipeline. In the last four months, BWH Hotel Group has activated over 30 soft brand hotels around the world.
“The needs and preferences of today’s travelers and developers are constantly evolving, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “I am proud of our wide-reaching portfolio, with seven soft brand offerings and 18 total brands across every chain scale segment, and I am confident that our flexible and modern hotel solutions will continue to excite developers, drive revenue to our hotels, and entice guests to experience our unique properties across the globe.”
“The growth we have seen across our portfolio of soft brands is truly outstanding and we don’t anticipate it slowing down any time soon,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotel Group. “Many soft brand properties have been fortunate to have weathered the pandemic better than their branded counterparts because these hotel options are becoming increasingly more appealing in today’s environment—developers seek more independence and creativity in their hotels while travelers look for more authentic travel experiences. As a result, soft brands will continue to be a focus for BWH Hotel Group in the months and years ahead.”
BWH Hotel Group’s soft brand offerings include:
SureStay Collection: An economy hotel offering that provides independent hoteliers the opportunity to retain their local identity and individuality. Recent additions to SureStay Collection include:
- Charlevoix Inn and Suites in Charlevoix, Minnesota
- Villa Inn and Suites in Hearst, Ontario
- Pitbauchlie House Hotel in Dunfermline, Scotland
- Boship Lions Farm Hotel in Hailsham, England
- Hotel Oasi in Levanto, Italy
BW Signature Collection: An upper-midscale soft brand collection offering flexibility to developers. Recent additions to BW Signature Collection include:
- Lighthouse Inn & Suites in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
- Lakeshore Hotel & Suites in Fountain Hills, Arizona
- The Westfield Inn in Westfield, New Jersey
- Hotel LeBlanc in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- The Hotel Kyoto Palace in Kyoto, Japan
- Aruba’s Life Vacation Residences in Noord, Aruba
- Brion City Hotel in Willemstad, Curacao
- Les Demeures de Varennes in Varennes Jarcy, France
- Ten Hotel in Upplands-Vasby, Sweden
BW Premier Collection: A selected collection of upscale hotel options in destination markets. Recent additions to BW Premier Collection include:
- Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio
- Hotel Eastlund in Portland, Oregon
- Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, New Jersey
- Bangor Aviator Hotel in Bangor, Maine
- The Hub Murray Hill in New Providence, New Jersey
- C Hotel by Carmen’s in Hamilton, Ontario
- Hotel de Cambis in Avignon, France
WorldHotels Collection: Comprised of four collections including WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, and WorldHotels Crafted and offers soft brand options spanning upscale to luxury. Recent additions to WorldHotels Collection include:
- Ness Walk Hotel in Inverness, Scotland—Luxury Collection
- The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, Scotland—Elite Collection
- The Bruntsfield Hotel in Edinburgh, Scotland—Elite Collection
- Layan Green Park in Phuket, Thailand—Distinctive Collection
- Gleddoch Hotel Spa & Golf in Langbank, Scotland—Distinctive Collection
- Kasteel de Vanenburg in Putten, The Netherlands—Distinctive Collection
Every soft brand hotel is given support and is on-boarded with access to BWH Hotel Group’s websites, global partnerships and sales team, and revenue management system.