Bob Rauch of RAR Hospitality Shares Predictions for 2021

2 Use of outdoor spaces

“I don’t care if you’re in Cleveland and it’s 12 degrees—you have got to figure out a way to ventilate spaces where guests feel safe. Governors are going to make it acceptable to have meetings; if we don’t do it safely the industry can’t come back. It’s really easy in San Diego and some of our Phoenix properties because it’s a little toasty outside, but the best way to use your outdoor spaces is to just make them available. We have ballrooms that we can’t use, but we do have outdoor reception spaces. We moved the seats and tables outdoors, it’s covered in part, but the part that is not [covered] makes it easier to have a larger group. In northern areas where it’s a bit nippy, it’s tougher, but you can use ballrooms and ventilate them if your state allows. Using heat, getting fresh air in, and talking about it can go a long way. Sometimes all it takes is a meeting for guests to know what it is that differentiates you.”