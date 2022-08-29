Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. announced the acquisition of 50 percent ownership in The Marquesa Hotel and Café Marquesa in Key West, Florida. Current owners and operators of 35 years—Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer, and Derek deBoer—will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Marquesa Hotel is situated near Duval Street and located one mile from the Atlantic Ocean. The property consists of a complex of restored Victorian homes that span over two blocks of Old Town. The hotel has 44 rooms, three swimming pools, interior gardens, and Café Marquesa—an 80-seat restaurant.

“We have long admired The Marquesa Hotel and Café Marquesa for their flawless reputation and impeccable guest experience. We are so proud to enter a partnership with owners Carol, Erik, and Derek,” said Jake Donoghue, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “The addition of The Marquesa Hotel to the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio reinforces our commitment to growth with on-brand, award-winning properties. We are excited to welcome the employees of The Marquesa to the Noble House family. Equally as excited are the team members of Marquesa’s new sister properties located in the keys, Ocean Key Resort & Spa and Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Adding our third Florida Keys property to the collection exhibits our passion and commitment to this beloved destination.”