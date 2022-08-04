Best Western Hotels & Resorts Announces Six Hotel Openings

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the openings of six new properties across the United States. They include Best Western Morgan City Inn, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Raleigh North Downtown, SureStay Hotel by Best Western Chula Vista San Diego Bay, Hub Murray Hill, Independence Park Hotel, and Fountain Park Hotel

Best Western Morgan City Inn

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Morgan City Inn in Morgan City, Louisiana. The hotel offers 57 guestrooms, 15 of which are suites, and recently completed a $400,000 renovation.

The Best Western Morgan City Inn offers accommodations and amenities for both leisure and business travelers. Each of Best Western Morgan City Inn’s guestrooms and suites has premium a flat-screen television, coffee maker, microwave, and mini-fridge, with select rooms including Whirlpool bathtubs and sofa beds to accommodate additional guests. The property also has an on-site fitness center, outdoor pool, and business center with complimentary printing, faxing, and scanning. The property also offers hot breakfast in the hotel’s breakfast room and free WiFi throughout the property.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Raleigh North Downtown

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Raleigh North Downtown invites travelers to experience the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four brands for traditional and longer-stay travelers.

Located north of the capital city’s downtown, the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Raleigh North Downtown marks the brand’s entrance into Raleigh and features 139 guestrooms, including 39 suites, with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Raleigh North Downtown is designed to cater to guests traveling for work or leisure, with amenities including an outdoor pool, business center, and complimentary hot breakfast.

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Chula Vista San Diego Bay

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Chula Vista San Diego Bay recently completed a renovation of approximately $500,000. The updated hotel has 107 guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Chula Vista San Diego Bay also offers an outdoor pool, guest laundry, printing and faxing services, complimentary breakfast, and free WiFi.

Hub Murray Hill

BWH Hotel Group announced that Hub Murray Hill in New Providence, New Jersey, has been added to the BW Premier Collection. The Hub Murray Hill has 80 renovated rooms and suites.

The Hub Murray Hill is located near the area’s attractions, including the Paper Mill Playhouse and the New Jersey Center for Visual Arts. New Jersey’s colonial heritage is at nearby historic sites, such as Morristown National Historical Park, including Jockey Hollow and General George Washington’s Headquarters during the Revolutionary War. Guests can also visit Fosterfield’s Living Historical Farm, a turn-of-the-century farm life display at a restored working farm, or visit Edison National Historic Site, Thomas Edison’s former home and laboratory that is now a museum for his inventions.

Independence Park Hotel

BWH Hotel Group announced that it has added the Independence Park Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the BW Premier Collection. Independence Park Hotel welcomes guests into a historic location. Nearby attractions include Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Betsy Ross House, the National Constitution Center, and the Museum of the American Revolution. Sports enthusiasts are only a subway ride away from Citizens Bank Park (home of the Phillies), Lincoln Financial Field (home to the Eagle), and the Wells Fargo Center (home of the Flyers and 76ers).

Fountain Park Hotel

BWH Hotel Group announced that it has added the Fountain Park Hotel in Fountain Hills, Arizona, to the BW Signature Collection.

Fountain Park Hotel, BW Signature Collection is surrounded by the McDowell and Four Peak Mountains, and across the street from Fountain Park. Fountain Park Hotel is located one block south of the Avenue of the Fountains, with a variety of restaurants and shops. It is also host to two annual Fine Arts & Crafts Festivals in the spring and fall. Fountain Hills has the largest publicly owned art collection in the state with more than 150 pieces.