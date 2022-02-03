avid hotels Opens 50th Property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

avid hotels—part of IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG)—announced its 50th property with avid hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport-Cruise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This hotel is the third avid hotels property in Florida, as the brand continues to build a customer base in the market. The momentum carries into 2022, as the brand continues to gain traction.

Karen Gilbride, vice president of avid hotels and Atwell Suites, commented, “We are excited to start 2022 hitting such an important milestone for the brand. Since opening our first avid hotel in 2018, it’s exciting to now have 50 avid hotels open—each one purpose-built from the ground up. This points to the fact that our clear, unifying, winning purpose—to deliver the basics, done exceptionally well, at a fair price—works for both our guests and our owners. Our guests appreciate an affordable stay with clean, comfortable rooms, dependable technology, and a complimentary, grab-and-go breakfast. avid hotels delivers this ‘just right’ experience every time, at every property.”

Florida’s beaches, theme parks, attractions, and cruise ports make it a popular destination, and with additional properties in this market, more guests can experience avid hotels. During the first nine months of 2021, Florida welcomed 91.5 million visitors, up 51.9 percent. As the state sees accelerated recovery, and its tourism industry continues to grow and evolve, avid hotels respond to consumers’ growing needs.

Advertisement

avid hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport-Cruise is owned by Dania Resorts, LLC. The 101-room hotel is minutes away from the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport and a 15-minute drive to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beach, and the Port Everglades cruise terminal.

Rahil Sanghvi, owner of Dania Resorts, LLC. and avid hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport-Cruise, commented, “We are proud to open the 50th avid hotel, and are thrilled to be a part of the growing avid hotels family. We are excited for guests to experience avid hotels, whether they are here for a quick stay before a cruise or are staying longer to experience all Ft. Lauderdale offers.”

Along with this new property, the following avid hotels are now open and coming soon across Florida:

avid hotel Melbourne–Viera: Opened on January 11, 2022, and is owned by Onyx Viera Hotel, LLC., this property is near the Florida Institute of Technology, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Wuesthoff Medical Center, and General Electric headquarters along with several attractions like the Space Coast Stadium, Brevard Zoo, Historic Downtown Melbourne, The Kennedy Space Center, and 30 miles of beaches.

avid hotel Orlando Airport: Opened in 2019 and is owned by Reddy Hotels. The 91-room hotel is less than two miles from the Orlando International Airport and in close proximity to local restaurants and entertainment.

Additionally, a fourth avid hotel in Florida is currently under construction in Ocala and will open soon. It is owned by Ocala Investment One, LLC.

Currently, avid hotels are open in 21 states, a second location in Mexico recently opened, the first property in Canada will open later this year, and there are more than 160 properties in development.