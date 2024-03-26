Hampton by Hilton celebrated the opening of its 3,000th hotel. The Hampton brand is known for its several hospitality mainstays, such as hot breakfast with The Hampton Waffle, all-white bedding, and curved shower rods. In addition to the opening of its 3,000th hotel, this year marks a year of milestones for Hampton, including the brand’s 40th anniversary, entry into its 40th country, and a groundbreaking entry into its fifth continent, Africa. Hampton is also celebrating 10 years in China, 400 properties in China, and 15 years in EMEA that began with Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering.

Here are some of the brand’s recent openings:

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Shenandoah The Woodlands : The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Shenandoah The Woodlands in Shenandoah, Texas, has proximity to Interstate 45. Sports attractions, restaurants, and retail are near the hotel, where guests can enjoy a hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center.

: The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Shenandoah The Woodlands in Shenandoah, Texas, has proximity to Interstate 45. Sports attractions, restaurants, and retail are near the hotel, where guests can enjoy a hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Sirkeci : Located in Istanbul’s Old City, Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Sirkeci is within walking distance of the Bosphorus Sea ferries and attractions like Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, and the Grand Bazaar.

: Located in Istanbul’s Old City, Hampton by Hilton Istanbul Sirkeci is within walking distance of the Bosphorus Sea ferries and attractions like Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, and the Grand Bazaar. Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya : Marking the brand’s 40th country and located in the Al Salmiya District of Kuwait, Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya is within walking distance of the waterfront and Blajat Beach.

: Marking the brand’s 40th country and located in the Al Salmiya District of Kuwait, Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya is within walking distance of the waterfront and Blajat Beach. Hampton by Hilton Guangzhou Xintang Railway Station : Situated in the commercial center of Dongjin Plaza, Hampton by Hilton Guangzhou Xintang Railway Station provides access to local shopping and restaurants in Guangzhou.

: Situated in the commercial center of Dongjin Plaza, Hampton by Hilton Guangzhou Xintang Railway Station provides access to local shopping and restaurants in Guangzhou. Hampton by Hilton Chongqing Changshou Lake : Hampton by Hilton Chongqing Changshou Lake offers a retreat for guests visiting the Mingyue Peninsula.

: Hampton by Hilton Chongqing Changshou Lake offers a retreat for guests visiting the Mingyue Peninsula. Hampton Inn by Hilton Saline: Located on Michigan Avenue, just miles from the University of Michigan and Michigan Stadium, Hampton Inn by Hilton Saline places guests in close proximity to all of the collegiate sports action.

The Road Ahead

While the journey to 3,000 hotels has been marked by the opening of properties across the globe, the brand’s development pipeline remains strong, with new destinations slated to debut in 2024. Some of those new hotels include a location in Malaga, Spain, with Hampton by Hilton Malaga Martinicos; in Bordeaux, France, at Hampton by Hilton Bordeaux Centre Meriadeck; and near the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, at Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston.