ATLANTA—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced it will open a new boutique hotel in Santo Domingo. Marking the brand’s first property in the Dominican Republic, Kimpton Las Mercedes will complement its surroundings while serving as an exploration point. The hotel is poised to open in the summer of 2024.

Located within Santo Domingo’s Colonial City neighborhood, Kimpton Las Mercedes is owned by Megeve Investment Office S.A.S and will be operated by Iberostar Group. The hotel signifies the first operational partnership between the Kimpton brand and Iberostar Group and, while outside the commercial agreement, demonstrates opportunities for the alliance between IHG and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel is set within a 16th-century structure that has been revitalized by architect Rafael Moneo to reflect the transformation of its neighborhood into a cultural hub. In reimagining the space, original materials have been preserved or repurposed where possible, while a modern addition has been constructed behind the original structure. Kimpton Las Mercedes will feature 130 guestrooms, including eight rooftop suites, each with a private balcony. Local artists and craftsmen have been tapped to give each room colorful design elements that reflect the spirit of Santo Domingo.

Accompanying the stay experience will be restaurant and bar concepts. Zola, the signature restaurant with a retractable roof for al fresco dining, marries Northern Italian fare with local ingredients and includes an array of aperitivos, tableside cocktails, and wines. El Patio, the courtyard garden bar and lounge, will offer snacks and sips. Just off the lobby, guests can experience a cigar and rum lounge, which showcases a 500-year-old well that was uncovered and restored during the building’s transformation.

Kimpton Las Mercedes will have several multi-use spaces that transition from daytime work and meeting spaces to evening social gathering places. The Jose Marti Ballroom is a location for weddings or to host business conventions and conferences. Additional hotel amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center. As with all Kimptons, the hotel will also have morning coffee and tea service, evening social hour, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, in-room yoga mats, and pet-friendly policies.

Paul Adan, regional SVP of development, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We look forward to expanding Kimpton’s presence in the Caribbean, and Kimpton Las Mercedes will bring a distinct, inspiring experience to this historic destination. The hotel will welcome visitors and locals alike with its refined style, innovative restaurants and bars, and heartfelt service while simultaneously serving as a gateway for guests to uncover all that Santo Domingo has to offer.”

Rodrigo Silveyra, director of operations, Americas, Iberostar Group, said, “We’re thrilled to operate our first property under the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand. While this agreement falls outside of our strategic alliance with IHG for Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, it’s a great example of positive outcomes and opportunities that are surfacing based upon our expanding relationship with IHG.”

When it opens in mid-2024, Kimpton Las Mercedes will become the fifth Kimpton hotel in the Caribbean and Latin America. The Kimpton brand currently has 78 hotels open globally, with 54 projects in the pipeline.