Concord Hospitality, an award-winning hotel management and development company, today announced the opening of The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett located in the Gas South District, a multipurpose campus known for hosting a diverse range of events. Developed in partnership with Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, the 348-room hotel is a state-of-the-art, full-service meetings and events facility that will serve to further distinguish Gas South District as a premier destination.

Situated in the metro Atlanta area, with convenient access to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the new hotel boasts over 27,000 square feet of space with 16 event facilities and spacious accommodations including a presidential suite featuring a private terrace, two hospitality suites with outdoor terraces in addition to four executive level and six standard suites. All guest rooms offer wellness-enhancing amenities like the renowned Westin Heavenly Bath®, and the hotel will be among the first in America to offer the new and enhanced second-generation Westin Heavenly Beds®.

“Concord Hospitality recognized the Gas South District as an ideal market for our newest hotel because of its endless synergies and our opportunity to grow within Gwinnett County, the second-most populous county in Georgia,” said Mark Castriota, Westin Atlanta Gwinnett’s general manager. “Opening our doors in the heart of this 118-acre campus is a major draw with unmatched convenience for our guests to enjoy an exceptional array of nearby sports, entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences. We look forward to making it a must-visit destination for travelers and residents of Georgia and the Southeast.”

Guests and visitors will get the opportunity to experience incredible 360-degree views at the hotel’s rooftop bar, Overstory, which will also be home to a Sunday jazz brunch. The space is accented by cozy outdoor firepits and dazzling water displays, and offers plenty of room for corporate gatherings, wedding receptions or quality time with family and friends. Unique to the space and clearly visible from most points in the area, custom colored lighting on the building’s exterior gives Westin Atlanta Gwinnett the capability to illuminate any color combination to commemorate various events and occasions.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, SweetSong Kitchen & Bar, focuses on healthy, locally-sourced and sustainable ingredients. Guests can expect regionally influenced dishes with fresh local fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Additionally, the property features a Starbucks® with preorder and mobile pay options, and mobile order pick-up. The hotel will also provide an indoor saltwater pool adjacent to its signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.

“This state-of-art convention center hotel will offer an unparalleled experience for event planners with its cutting-edge technology and reliability,” said Brian Cornell, Chief Information Officer at Concord Hospitality. “We spared no expense in equipping the center with features such as a lightning-fast fiber network and enhanced continuity measures to prevent interruptions to operations. It’s truly in a class of its own within this region.”

Built to complement the impressive event capabilities of Gas South District, the hotel is home to 16 meeting and events space with features such as a 10GB fiber network infrastructure and redundant systems that support comprehensive business continuity measures mitigating risk and ensuring event operations run efficiently and without interruption. The space design embraces both form and function providing event planners with ease and flexibility. These spaces can be configured to accommodate groups of up to 800. Marriott Certified Wedding Planners and a Professional Event Team ensure conferences, celebrations, weddings and any variety of experiences run smoothly.

“The opening of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel provides a unique opportunity for the Gas South District Campus, and for the entire metro Atlanta area. Having a true headquarters hotel attached to the Gas South District Convention Center, located intentionally in the heart of our campus, positions us as a very strong competitor for large scale regional and national conventions, corporate meetings, and other large scale attended events. The aesthetic seamlessness and walkability, as well as first class dining and amenities options of the two buildings, will provide positive and memorable experiences for all our guests. We are excited about this relationship with The Westin and are confident that their presence will be a positive game changer for how we both do business relative to the hospitality and business community,” said Stan Hall, Chief Executive Officer, Gas South District.

Operated by the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Gas South District offers an array of events with walkable access to many destinations and short drives or public transit rides to Greater Atlanta attractions such as the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium, Stone Mountain Park, The Carter Center, Truist Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and much more.