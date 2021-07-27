avid hotels and Candlewood Suites Dual-Brand Prototype Unveiled by IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has unveiled a new, dual-branded prototype, combining the fast-growing avid hotels brand and extended stay brand Candlewood Suites. The release of the new prototype, targeted for select markets, offers a design that builds on the expansion of avid hotels since its launch in 2017. Currently, there are more than 180 properties in the avid hotels’ pipeline and the 40th hotel—avid hotel Auburn University Area—is opening soon.

Candlewood Suites is a well-known extended-stay brand, with nearly 360 hotels open in North America. The new dual-branded prototype combines the two IHG brands, which serve complementary demand segments, within one footprint. With integrated public and back-of-house areas, shared staffing, and a smaller footprint, this design provides a cost-efficient and right-sized method to capture both transient and extended-stay demand in select markets. These dual-branded properties will share an entrance and, once guests enter the hotel, they will notice elements from both brands integrated throughout the public areas, including a free, grab-and-go breakfast from avid hotels and a well-stocked retail market modeled on the Candlewood Cupboard. Guest rooms will follow the prototypical avid hotels and Candlewood Suites designs.

Jennifer Gribble, senior vice president, global marketing, mainstream brands, IHG, commented, “Nearly half of all avid hotels opened in 2020, undeniably the most challenging year for the hotel industry, which is a true testament to the strength of this brand. The avid hotels brand continues to grow and resonate with guests who are looking for the basics done exceptionally well at a fair price, while Candlewood Suites is a beloved brand for extended stays with an established audience of loyal guests. This dual-branded offering is another example of how we’re listening to our owners and adapting our brands to offer the right fit in the right markets.”

The 40th avid hotel in North America is set to open soon in Auburn, Alabama, and is owned by Paragon Hotel Company. Located near Auburn University, this property is for college sports fans and families of students who are visiting the city for spectator events and activities at the school.

In celebration of this brand milestone, IHG Rewards members can earn 4 times the points for every qualifying stay at avid hotels from August 2, 2021, through November 30, 2021.

Mitesh Patel, president of Paragon Hotel Company, owner of avid hotel Auburn University Area, member of the avid hotels owner advisory board, commented, “We are excited to celebrate this brand’s 40th hotel milestone and open Paragon Hotel Company’s first avid hotels property! As a member of the brand’s owner advisory board, I take great pride and ownership in the growth and momentum of this brand and what the future holds. Auburn is an energetic college town, attracting visitors from across the country year-round, and I believe the avid hotels brand will be very popular with travelers seeking a high-quality and affordable stay in this market.”

Additional, recently opened avid hotels properties include:

avid hotel Austin—Round Rock South: Opened on July 7 and owned by Star VR Hospitality. This property is the second avid hotel in the Austin area and the sixth in Texas.

avid hotel Hays: Opened on June 15 in Hays, Kansas, and owned by Saffron Hospitality. This property is a stopping point for travelers between Denver and Kansas City.

All avid hotels are new-build properties, featuring guest-centric hallmarks such as room design for sleeping, technology with smart TVs and access to streaming services, complimentary grab-and-go breakfast, and backed by the IHG Clean Promise.