Sonesta Opens Signature Inn Winnemucca

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of the Signature Inn Winnemucca located in Winnemucca, Nevada. The 40-room, upper-economy hotel offers guests proximity to the Winnemucca Golf Course, Humboldt Museum, and the casinos, and is located close to Interstate 80.

“The conversion of the Signature Inn Winnemucca, the latest of several Signature Inn properties expected to open this year, is part of the rapid growth of Sonesta’s portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, EVP and president of franchise and development, Sonesta. “This conversion highlights the value that Sonesta, as an experienced hotel owner and operator, can provide to franchisees at all brand levels as we work with the hotel owner to reposition this hotel from an economy brand to an upper-economy tier.”

“We are excited to open our doors as a Signature Inn,” said Narinder Mall, owner of Signature Inn Winnemucca. “The city of Winnemucca is an ideal location to operate a Signature Inn, as the halfway point between Salt Lake City and San Francisco along Interstate 80. We look forward to travelers experiencing the property’s retro design.”

Signature Inn competes with upper economy and midscale brands for road trip destinations, coastal towns, and urban locations. Rooted in nostalgia and designed with mid-century influences, Signature Inn invites guests to “Stay Outside Ordinary.” Including the hotel, Sonesta now has eight Signature Inn locations throughout the United States.

Advertisement

The hotel has WiFi, an outdoor pool, a lounge, signature bath amenities, and 24-hour coffee service.