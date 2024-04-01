Graduate Princeton Set to Open in June 2024

PRINCETON, New Jersey—Graduate Hotels announced that its latest hotel in Princeton, New Jersey is accepting reservations ahead of its opening in early June 2024. This property marks the 34th hotel in the brand’s portfolio. Graduate Princeton will have 180 guestrooms, as well as a signature food and beverage offering and nearly 6,000 square feet of public space decorated in the brand’s maximalist style.

Graduate Princeton is a hybrid adaptive reuse and new build project, restoring and expanding a 1918 building formerly used as a dormitory for university students. Design throughout the hotel will focus on intentional storytelling, immersion, and exploration with textures, colors, and tributes to the building’s original Gothic architecture.

“We’ve had our eyes on Princeton since the very beginning. This historic, idyllic town is the perfect backdrop for a Graduate,” says Ben Weprin, founder and CEO, Graduate Hotels. “Our approach with this adaptive reuse project was to emulate as many of the original details as possible and pay homage to the incredible heritage of the place with interesting and subtle design details—like our custom lamps inspired by revolutionary-war era cannons that were found buried behind the University’s Nassau Hall. The walls of this building are bursting with history, and soon our guests will be able to experience that for themselves.”

Hotel guests will discover references to traditions and rites of passage synonymous with the Princeton student experience. A focal point of the interior design will be a two-story library lounge, lined with a collection of embroidered Senior Jackets (a token received by students upon graduating) with a thirty-foot carved wooden communal table for visitors to gather and connect.

The hotel’s community-focused food and beverage offering will serve seasonal, traditional, and comfort food. The establishment’s offering of an all-day menu will foster an atmosphere for guests to socialize, share stories, and attend cultural events.

“The hotel’s location in the heart of Princeton’s historic district is unbeatable,” says Kevin Osterhaus, president, Graduate Hotels. “The building’s architecture and history make it a landmark in the community and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to restore and adapt it in order to welcome travelers and locals.”

Located on Nassau Street, Graduate Princeton sits opposite the university campus and will double the number of available accommodations in the town.