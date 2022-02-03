The Growth Mindset: Three Tips for New Revenue Managers

Finding the right revenue manager to match a hotel’s organization requires more than a strong knowledge of the inner workings of the hospitality industry; it requires an individual who is aligned with a hotel’s culture, too. To foster the development of revenue leaders capable of guiding a connected commercial organization, hotels need to seek out individuals in possession of a growth mindset.

The need for an adaptable approach to revenue management is becoming more important as hotels plan to recover in this business cycle. Experienced revenue managers will always be valuable in hospitality, but in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing environment, prior experience is not as valuable as it once was.

Hospitality is in a period of transformation, and today’s ideal revenue manager is someone who will help a hotel organization upgrade its profitability as the world adapts to a new normal. There are three ways newly emerging revenue managers can focus on growing in the new year.