Hilton and Hallmark Channel Partner for Holiday-Themed Suites

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton and Hallmark Channel have partnered to give travelers, fans, and viewers alike the chance to live inside one of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” movies. Guests can enjoy watching Hallmark Channel holiday movies during their stay from the comfort of Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton at three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the United States.

Guests can stay in a “Cozy Christmas” suite at Hilton Chicago, a “SoCal Christmas” suite at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, or a “Glam Christmas” suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. The suites will deliver Hilton’s service while providing guests with an immersive, festive experience.

“This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests’ stays this holiday season,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay.”

The suites will each be different, paying homage to the property’s locale and to the holiday storytelling that has made “Countdown to Christmas” a tradition for millions of fans each year.

At Hilton Chicago, the suite has a custom crochet Christmas tree and knit accent wall. It also features knit-wrapped presents, a hot cocoa bar, gingerbread decorating, and another Christmas tree for a personal tree lighting ceremony. Outside the suite, the Hilton Chicago has a 24-foot lobby Christmas tree decorated with nearly 2,000 inches of garland and a gingerbread hotel with a replica of the Chicago skyline. Children visiting Hilton Chicago can also take part in holiday activities.

Hilton San Diego Bayfront offers a SoCal Christmas suite, with surfboards and beach umbrellas with coastal-themed Christmas trees and a snow cone machine. Suite guests can craft ornaments and decorate cookies shaped like surfboards with a jukebox playing holiday favorites. The hotel’s guests can use heated bayfront pool or waterfront fire pits at Hudson & Nash.

At Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World, a photo wall made of sequin holiday trees serves as the backdrop to a space filled with presents, wreaths, and a ceiling decorated with tinsel. Guests can sip hot cocoa from mugs or a glass of wine while making ornaments during a Hallmark Channel movie marathon. The festivities can continue beyond the suite with a treatment at the resort’s expansive spa or a meal at any of its more than 40 food and beverage spots.

Hallmark Channel typically attracts millions of viewers for their ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies each year.

“Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. “Staying in these one-of-a-kind suites created in partnership with Hilton and the creative minds behind Hallmark Channel’s beloved ‘Countdown to Christmas’ celebration is the perfect gift to share with friends or family this season.”

Every night, guests in all three hotel suites can partake in a Christmas tree lighting. Each suite will also include a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection of old favorites and new movies along with popcorn and movie snacks.