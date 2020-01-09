Atrium Hospitality Appoints Chris Dunne to Newly Created CFO Role

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atrium Hospitality this week announced the appointment of Chris Dunne to the newly created role of chief financial officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of hospitality operations finance experience, Dunne joins Atrium to serve as the company’s senior financial executive to lead accounting and finance disciplines on Atrium’s executive team. His primary responsibilities will include oversight of the corporate and hotel accounting, treasury, tax, payroll, IT, and procurement platforms for Atrium’s portfolio of 84 managed properties spanning 20,897 guestrooms and suites in 28 states.

As CFO, Dunne will report to Atrium Hospitality President Daniel Abernethy. “As an executive committee team member, Chris will focus on developing and executing strategies that continue to advance Atrium’s corporate and property accounting and finance platforms,” Abernethy said. “In addition, he will lead the development and integration of analytical solutions that concentrate on the evaluation and improvement of Atrium’s financial performance. In this role, Chris will work with the company’s key stakeholders to define metrics and execute strategies to improve Atrium’s operational and financial performance.”

Chris worked for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) for more than 18 years with his most recent role being the vice president operations finance, Americas. In this role, he directed the financial support and business partnering for IHG’s largest operating region, spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. He had direct responsibility for the short-term and long-term operating and financial analysis for hotels and resorts under IHG’s nine brands. His responsibilities included the oversight of the Americas hotel directors of finance and ensuring that effective compliance is maintained with current accounting policies, staff training and development, corporate procedures, and internal controls.

Prior to joining IHG in 2000, Chris started his career with Bristol Hotels & Resorts and worked in a variety of positions. He studied at Georgia Institute of Technology before earning an Executive MBA from Georgia State University.

“Atrium represents an exciting opportunity to shape the future of a fast-growing hospitality industry leader. I look forward to collaborating with the executive team to contribute to strategies to build on Atrium’s success,” Dunne said.