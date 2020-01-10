Clearwater Beach, Fla. — The Quality Inn Clearwater Beach at 655 S. Gulfview Blvd. is currently undergoing a complete transformation and will relaunch in the Spring as Dolphin Sands Beach Club. The five-floor beachfront hotel will become part of Choice Hotels’ upscale Ascend Collection.

Dolphin Sands Beach Club is on the south end of Clearwater Beach next to the Hampton Inn and Suites, affording easy access to the area’s top attractions, including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The property has 91 rooms and suites, an outdoor heated pool, sundeck, beach cabanas, private balconies, free WiFi, and a full-service restaurant and tiki bar.

The property is owned by Page Development Group and will be managed by McKibbon Hospitality. Sebring-based Taylor Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.

“We are very excited to be a part of Choice Hotels’ Ascend collection, as it gives us the flexibility to create a unique new identity for the hotel that is a perfect fit for its location on the number-one beach in the nation,” said Owner Steve Page. “We hope to create an enjoyable experience for everyone, with a special emphasis on family fun. The dolphin theme will reflect the spirit of Clearwater Beach as well as our goal to help preserve and protect our beautiful native wildlife and surroundings.”

The hotel will remain open during the renovation process, which will include adding new decor throughout the lobby, guestrooms, and a new hospitality suite. Hospitality Interior Designers Rachel Myers and Katie Walker of Pittsburgh-based design firm HFD collaborated with Page Development Group.

“Clearwater is home to world-class sunsets, white sand gulf coast beaches, and a laid-back philosophy that time moves more slowly at the beach,” Walker explained. “We’ve made sure that our curated collection of furniture, finishes, and accents embraces the beach lifestyle and creates a light and airy aesthetic. Artisan-inspired materials, organic patterns, warm wood tones, and an oceanic-inspired color palette feel right at home in this beachfront boutique hotel.”

Dolphin Sands will also be home to the new Clearwater Oyster Company, which opened earlier this year. The seafood restaurant and oyster bar are part of the Crabby Bill’s Family Brands. Pages partnered with Matt Loder, owner of the Original Crabby Bill’s restaurant on Indian Rocks Beach, on the new restaurant concept, which features locally sourced, sustainable foods.

On the water side of the hotel, the Tropix Tiki Bar will continue to serve light island-style fare in a casual, tropical setting. Tropix serves mixed drinks including their signature Rum Runner, plus a wide selection of beer and wine. The bar also has live music on select nights. Both Tropix and Clearwater Oyster Company will be providing poolside and beachside service to guests of Dolphin Sands.