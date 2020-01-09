Chesapeake Hospitality to Manage Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport

GREENBELT, Md. — Chesapeake Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company, announced its new role as property manager for the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport.

“We’ve had an incredible year identifying great opportunities to bring our results-focused management expertise to the right properties across the U.S., and we’re pleased to call Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport one of those properties,” Chris Green, president and CEO of Chesapeake Hospitality, said. “As our reputation for outstanding results grew in 2019, we remain committed to delivering exceptional, memorable experiences for guests and a platform focused on exceeding expectations for our owners.”

The recently renovated hotel, located at 6401 S. 13th Street near the Milwaukee Airport, has 193 guestrooms and more than 23,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 12,000-square-foot ballroom and eight meeting rooms. Additional amenities include an on-site restaurant, 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, and free airport shuttles. The hotel also has studio spaces called Plaza Workspaces, available for guests to book on an hourly basis for traditional and informal meetings, as well as social gatherings.

