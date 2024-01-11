Aspen Meadows Resort Opens West End Social Restaurant

ASPEN, Colorado—Aspen Meadows Resort launched its partnership with the Salamander Collection brand, opened West End Social, and implemented an updated arrival experience. Salamander has been managing the property since 2022 and oversaw the latest renovation work alongside the resort’s owner, the Aspen Institute.

The re-designed and re-conceived West End Social has an approachable menu, designed by Chef de Cuisine Rachel Saxton, which has shareable plates. There is both an openness and warmth to the redesign. The outdoor deck’s menu will be served in the dining room, at the bar, and outdoors. Seasonal, live entertainment will also be available on the patio.

The resort’s reception area and bar have also been renovated to create a welcoming environment. Aspen Meadows engaged Bentel & Bentel to reimagine each space while honoring the legacy of Herbert Bayer, the artist, sculptor, and architect who designed the campus in the Bauhaus style between 1953 and 1973.

“It is my goal to connect with people on a personal level and for each Salamander property to feel like a home,” said Salamander Collection Founder and CEO Sheila Johnson. “The conclusion of the latest enhancements marks the perfect time to launch this iconic property with Salamander Collection. We have enjoyed working collaboratively with the Aspen Institute to elevate what’s special about Aspen Meadows, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to enjoy the improvements.”

The 98-room property is an all-suite accommodation. Aspen Meadows continues to host the Institute’s programming, including the Aspen Ideas Festival, and earlier this year completed a renovation of its guest suites, which followed the opening of the newly constructed Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies and the restoration of the historic Boettcher Building.