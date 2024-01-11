ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group announced that it held the final closing for Noble Hospitality Fund V, L.P. (Noble Fund V). This is the fifth of Noble’s flagship series of real estate funds focused on value-added investments in select-service and extended-stay hotels across the United States.

Noble Fund V was oversubscribed with $1.0 billion of equity commitments from a global institutional base, including public state pension plans, corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and wealth management firms. Ninety percent of Noble’s existing limited partners repeated their commitments to Noble Fund V, together with commitments from several new institutional investors.

Noble has delivered a 15 percent net IRR on $3.0 billion of realized capital across multiple market cycles over 30 years.

“Our team, sourcing relationships, research DNA, data, and insights continue to generate outstanding returns for our investors and provide Noble with a significant and scalable competitive advantage,” said Mit Shah, Noble’s CEO. “The overwhelming support of Noble Fund V reflects the enduring trust of our limited partners, and we remain deeply grateful for their continued confidence in us as their fiduciary.”

Secular demand growth in travel and hospitality combined with muted new supply continues to provide long-term pricing power for the sector.

“We are proud to have reached our equity hard cap during this highly competitive fundraising environment when investors are exceedingly selective,” said Noble Managing Principal Adi Bhoopathy. “The repeat commitments from our existing limited partners and new commitments from prominent institutional investors reflect the distinct advantage of our Noble platform.”

“The magnitude of loan maturities combined with record amounts of past-due renovations have created a generational investment opportunity for Noble to acquire income-producing hotels, recapitalize owners, and add value both operationally and physically,” said Noble Managing Principal Ben Brunt. “Over multiple cycles, we have demonstrated that our experience, patience, and discipline allow us to deploy capital opportunistically.”

“Since the second quarter of 2021, Noble has made $2.0 billion of new investments, enhancing operational performance, delivering asset appreciation, and subsequently averaging a double-digit equity distribution each year,” said Noble Managing Principal George Dabney.