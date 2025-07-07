AHLA Statement on Congressional Passage of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta on the inclusion of key tax provisions in the U.S. House and Senate-passed Budget Reconciliation package that are critical to the hospitality industry.

“We applaud Speaker Johnson, Chairman Jason Smith, and members of Congress for providing small business hotel owners across America the certainty they need to invest more and create more jobs in their communities. These provisions will prevent a major tax increase on American workers and the small businesses that are the backbone of America’s hotel and lodging industry. For the past several months, AHLA and hoteliers around the country have met with hundreds of members of Congress and administration officials to ensure the industry’s perspective was heard.

“We look forward to President Trump signing this into law and ensuring that the hotel industry will continue to grow and thrive.”