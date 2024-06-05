Accor Implements Amadeus’ Central Reservation System Globally

Amadeus and Accor expanded their strategic partnership, with Accor implementing Amadeus’ Central Reservation System (ACRS) for its portfolio of properties globally. Amadeus’ cloud-based technology will help Accor grow revenues, maximize distribution strategies, and build more personalized connections with guests.

Accor’s distribution strategy aims at moving to tomorrow’s distribution and driving more business to its hotels while optimizing the cost of distribution. Amadeus will provide technology capabilities, including cloud, connectivity solutions, and an enhanced user experience. This will foster simplicity for hotels to capture business, improving operational efficiency and guest service quality.

ACRS will let Accor’s hoteliers leverage the established ACRS product and use new capabilities. These include flexibility, integration with emerging technologies, and simplified daily operations. These advancements will enable hotels to meet evolving guest needs.

ACRS lets hoteliers curate personalized offers that go beyond room types. By incorporating attributes such as room views, styles, bedding preferences, and more, Accor’s hoteliers can elevate the sales process to a holistic guest experience. This ensures that every stay is tailored to individual preferences.

Alix Boulnois, chief digital officer, Accor, said, “Our ambition with this new distribution strategy is to transition from an in-house legacy system to a world-class, open system scalable across all regions, enabling future growth. By deepening our collaboration with Amadeus, we will leverage the advanced capabilities of the Amadeus Central Reservation System and equip our hotels and owners with a modern distribution management tool, offering a wider range of services, new revenue-generating capabilities, and personalized guest experiences.”

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, hospitality, Amadeus, said, “Our team at Amadeus is proud to be leading the way to modernize the merchandizing experience in hospitality, and we are excited to partner with Accor to roll out ACRS across its diverse portfolio. Today’s dynamically changing market demonstrates the need for transformative technology to keep pace with guest expectations and drive growth in the context of evolving business needs. Through this partnership, Accor joins our global community of world-leading hotels on a mission to transform relationships with guests, exceed their expectations, and make the experience of travel better.”