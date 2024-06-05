A Re-envisioned Room With a View

In 2022, the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa embarked on a three-phase renovation led by design company Cole Martinez Curtis and Associates (CMCA), who originally renovated the Tucson, Arizona resort about 10 years prior. The first phase, completed in early February 2023, focused on enhancing the La Paloma Country Club, guestrooms, and suites, including the San Xavier Suite—named after the nearby Mission San Xavier del Bac. Existing case goods, bathrooms, kitchens, and most wall coverings were kept, while the majority of FF&E was replaced in the approximately 2,260-square-foot space. The new look included a color palette featuring cooler earth tones and accents of blues and greens inspired by the surrounding landscape. “We tried to keep it as Tucson-centric as possible,” said Jill Cole, managing principal, CMCA. “It’s a spectacular location and site, with beautiful views of the mountains. However, the high desert is very beige, so we did not want to use full saturated colors that would overwhelm the exterior, but rather complement the views from the windows.” A strong collaborative relationship with the client, Southwest Value Partners, made for a smooth redesign process. “Because we’ve worked with them for a long time, we know where and how things need to go,” said Cole. “And they are very good at putting together real-time budgets. So, by the time we write the specs and do the procurement, we almost never have to go back and ‘value engineer’ anything for them.” The end result was a modernization of the San Xavier Suite exhibiting what Cole described as a “soft contemporary” style. Supplier partners include Valley Forge Fabrics (curtains), Koroseal (wallcoverings), Bernhardt (coffee tables), Palachek (dining chairs), Spinneybeck (leather dining chair seats), Shawn Austin (dining table), and Pallas Textiles and Pkaufmann Fabric (cushions).

1 Functional Elegance The Varaluz chandelier with vertical crystals was selected to provide good lighting for meetings at the table, and its design does not greatly impede the view. 2 Repurposed Frame “The divider between the living and dining rooms used to be a Murphy bed in the wall, and when we pulled it out, we thought there would be nothing there. It turned out there was a structural column right in the middle of the space, so we created a kind of simple divider that maximizes visibility,” Cole related. 3 Decorative Elements The sculpture above the fireplace is from Gold Leaf Design, and the space also features Arteriors accessories, vases from West Elm, and tabletop accessories from local retail stores. 4 Energy-Saving Fireplace Suites now have new gas fireplaces by TrueForm Concrete that are remote-control activated and feature automatic shut off.