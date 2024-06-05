SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Hard Rock International announced development plans for REVERB by Hard Rock Scottsdale, a music-themed hospitality experience with entertainment and outdoor spaces, 195 guestrooms, an outdoor pool, a rooftop bar, and more. The $60 million project in partnership with ERES Capital is expected to open in late spring/early summer 2026, anchoring The Sydney, a mixed-use entertainment-focused development in Scottsdale’s 101 Entertainment Corridor.

REVERB by Hard Rock Scottsdale will be a contemporary hotel connecting today’s travelers through music, local culture, and events. REVERB offers design elements and brand programming throughout its public areas to encourage social connection. The 195-room hotel will have food and beverage offerings including a Constant Grind coffee bar and lounge, RT60 rooftop bar, outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, sound booths, co-working space, flexible meeting rooms, creative zone, market pantry, Rock Shop, fitness room, amenity closets, and guest laundry room.

The new property will be in Central Scottsdale, near Old Town, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick baseball stadium, OdySea Aquarium, Arizona State University, and downtown Tempe. REVERB will anchor The Sydney, which is expected to have multiple entertainment experiences, including The Rustic, a Texas-based restaurant featuring live music; Pickle & Social, a pickleball concept with roughly 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor playing space; a 2,500-square-feet golf fairway with swing simulators; 3,000-square-feet outdoor entertainment green space; an outdoor music stage; and multi-tenant restaurant and retail buildings.

“We are thrilled to bring the beautiful, music-inspired REVERB by Hard Rock Scottsdale to life with our partners at ERES Capital,” said Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of global hotel development for Hard Rock International. “We’re planning an amazing cultural hub for guests who love music, sports, and exploring exciting places, all in the beautiful Sonoran Desert.”

The property will be designed by Gensler Architects in a five-story building within Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Tribal land.

“Hard Rock International is a world-class music-inspired hospitality brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner on the REVERB by Hard Rock Scottsdale,” said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES Companies. “Our objective is to create inviting spaces for every traveler while honoring the rich cultural legacy of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.”

Michael Lapporte, vice president, ERES Capital said, “Our strategic partnership for the first REVERB project in Scottsdale aligns perfectly with ERES Capital’s national hospitality investment focus. We’re excited to start construction and unveil this remarkable asset in such a prime location.”