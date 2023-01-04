Charlestowne Hotels Prepares for Growth With a New Corporate Structure

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels is prepared for portfolio-wide growth in 2023 after introducing additional leadership positions to its corporate office.

As part of a phased realignment plan, including a concentration on asset development and a heightened focus on human resources and company culture, Charlestowne redefined its corporate structure to create more opportunities for upward growth within the company. These shifts will enable Charlestowne to retain more complex assets and support owner needs.

Within the past year, Charlestowne has introduced nine new vice president and director roles for greater oversight of department-wide strategy and management. The company also established a new food and beverage support team and added three additional roles to its operations team to provide direct guidance on the property level.

“Our goal for 2022 was to reorganize our leadership structure to better handle portfolio growth and provide advancement opportunities for our team members,” says Kyle Hughey, CEO of Charlestowne Hotels. “We’ve been thoughtful with our internal promotions and new hires to make sure we placed the right people in the right roles to best position them—and our properties—for success. We feel confident that we’ve put a structure in place that will grow with us and leverage the diverse industry knowledge of our team in the best way possible.”

Charlestowne’s Leadership Support Team

This year, Charlestowne Hotels promoted longstanding team members into leadership roles and hired top talent for newly developed positions. This includes:

Gareth Brown promoted to vice president of operations.

Anthony Langan promoted to vice president of food and beverage.

Regina Pruitt hired as vice president of finance.

Jennifer Jost promoted to vice president of marketing.

Karl DeHaven promoted to vice president of revenue.

Max Spangler promoted to director of technology.

Angela Muschek promoted to corporate director of human resources.

Julie Casey promoted to corporate controller.

Kelsey Millman promoted to director of marketing operations.

New Operational Roles

To provide hotel owners and staff with ongoing guidance at the property level, Charlestowne established a new food and beverage support team and introduced three additional roles to its operations team. These updates include:

The creation of a new Corporate Food & Beverage department and hiring of two corporate F&B managers and two task force F&B managers; these new roles will address back-of-house and front-of-house needs across Charlestowne’s growing number of managed F&B restaurants and bars.

A newly developed role of corporate task force general manager. In the event of adverse times, the corporate task force general manager will provide property teams with dedicated, on-site assistance and elevate the overall hotel experience.

The creation of a new corporate task force general manager role which will be dedicated to training, directing, and developing efficient management of on-property guest services. Introducing a new corporate human resources manager position to further assist with evolving HR operations and recruiting needs.

“We strive to remain a premier, independent hotel management company that works alongside our owners to elevate their assets locally and nationally,” Hughey says. “We’ve built a team of some of the industry’s most creative, strategic, and results-driven players. This new corporate structure will better support our hotels and create an even more empowering environment for long-term careers here at Charlestowne Hotels.”