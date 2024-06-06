This Week’s Comings & Goings

Stonebridge Companies, LLC announced the appointment of Rob Smith as president and CEO. Find more information here.

Aimbridge Hospitality appointed William Davenport as chief financial officer. Find more information here.

Timbers Company appointed Brian Corbett as chief operating officer. Corbett will lead operations and drive initiatives to further the company’s guest and owner experience across its portfolio.

Concord Hospitality announced the recent promotion of Farrah Staub to regional vice president of sales and marketing. Staub will support various independent and luxury properties ranging from full- to select-service hotels across multiple brands.

MacNaughton Hospitality announced the appointment of Carmine Iommazzo as director of hospitality operations. Iommazzo previously served as general manager for the Kimpton Alma for the last two years.

Richard Holtzman has joined The Athens Group as a principal and vice president of hospitality. In his role, Holtzman will be responsible for the company’s core operations and asset management disciplines.

Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the appointment of Tyler Morrissey as director of engineering. Morrissey will oversee operations and maintenance for the company and ensure current safety compliance.

The Westin San Francisco Airport and Aloft San Francisco Airport announced the appointment of Christopher Holbrook as complex general manager. Holbrook will lead the direction of business initiatives and align efforts with business partners for both hotels.

The Gabriel South Beach, managed by Highgate, announced the appointment of Ryan Rauscher as general manager. Before joining The Gabriel South Beach, Rauscher worked for hospitality companies like Davidson Hospitality Group and HEI Hotels.

Ensemble Hospitality announced the appointment of Markus Krebs as general manager for La Bahia Hotel & Spa. Krebs will oversee the operations of the beachfront property, including its four restaurants.

Kingston Resorts, owned by EOS Hospitality, announced the appointment of Tim Arnold as managing director. Arnold will oversee day-to-day operations for the property’s employees, guestrooms, food and beverage outlets, and event space.

The Elms Hotel and Spa, part of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio, announced the appointment of Mark Johnson as the director of sales, marketing, and events. He will lead the hotel’s sales initiatives and capitalize on revenue opportunities.

Mark Goodwin was promoted to director of sales and marketing at The Sea Pines Resort. Goodwin, who joined the resort in 2011, most recently served as director of sales, catering, and conference services.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman announced the appointment of Derek Kokinda as the new director of marketing communications. Kokinda will be responsible for overseeing marketing and communication initiatives for the hotel.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk announced Brian Randolph as executive chef to lead culinary operations. He previously served as director of food and beverage for the hotel from 2019 to 2021.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appointed Charles Andres as executive chef for the property. Andres will oversee all culinary directions of the resort’s dining establishment as well as catering functions and special events.

Little America Hotel & Resort Cheyenne announced the appointment of Mckitrick Bruse as executive sous chef at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Hathaway’s Restaurant & Lounge. Bruse will oversee culinary operations for the restaurant.

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa, opening in Summer 2024, announced the appointment of Aurélie Chiaffi as spa director. In this role, Chiaffi will oversee both The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa and The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort.

Hutton Hotel announced the appointments of Jonathan Rush as general manager of hotel operations and French Rankin as general manager of food and beverage operations. Both executives bring a wealth of experience to the property.

Rosewood Sāo Paulo announced two appointments to its team of associates: Gil Maia as hotel manager and Enrico Gonzato as director of bars. The two new hires are set to complement the team’s current roster of associates.

Westport Hospitality announced that co-founder and chief operating officer Joe Carton will retire after 10 years. Hans van Wees has been promoted to managing director. Matt Canning has been named general manager at Hotel Vermont.