Housed in a new 50-story building in Manhattan’s North of Madison Square Park neighborhood, the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad hotel and residences is the work of several design teams including Rafael Viñoly Architects, Rockwell Group, Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio, Martin Brudnizki, and SUSURRUS International. The result is a property that pays homage to the city’s Flower District with floral installations throughout the hotel and natural elements and textures that reflect the soft curvature of petals. Thanks to art curator Culture Corps, the new Ritz-Carlton also features a collection of the work of local artists Pat Steir, Ross Bleckner, and Donald Baechler. The hotel’s 250 guestrooms (including 19 suites and 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences) are inspired by residential-style living and feature plenty of natural light. Michelin-starred chef José Andrés oversees in-room dining and all culinary venues. They include Zaytinya (below), offering an innovative mezze menu and cocktails inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines; Nubeluz, a rooftop bar whose design is a modern take on the glitz of 1920s New York; and The Bazaar by José Andrés, debuting late this year. Designed by Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Violán, The Bazaar showcases high-end cuisine influenced by Andrés’ Spanish roots. The hotel also features a 6,800-square-foot signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center, including eight treatment rooms and separate sauna and steam rooms, as well as 10,000 square feet of meeting space, highlighted by an expansive private outdoor terrace.

Opened: July 2022

Rooms: 250

Owner: Flag Luxury Group

Operator: The Ritz-Carlton

