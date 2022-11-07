Talk of the tech revolution in travel is no longer hypothetical, according to Amadeus. Over the next 12 months and beyond, the industry will witness a continual change in travel. New tools, solutions, and expertise, in addition to easier transitions through airports and the opportunity to travel with less luggage, will be part of the change. With global travel increasing, expectations among companies and individual travelers are high when it comes to having a smooth travel experience, and the industry is evolving to meet these demands. The Amadeus 2023 Travel Trends identified five new developments that the company believes will play a part in shaping travel over the coming year.

The annual travel trends were identified by the Amadeus team. They have identified that, while technology is a major driver of change, and Web3 and biometrics will have a big part to play, human relationships are equally important. The trends are connected to personal and societal concerns, from the desire to travel with a lighter ecological footprint to the desire for more people to be free to work from anywhere.

Daniel Batchelor, vice president, global corporate marketing, communications, and social responsibility, Amadeus, said, “The world used to predict technology’s impact on travel in an entirely physical way, visualizing ever bigger and faster modes of transport. The future is now here, and it looks very different. People want to reduce their impact on the planet while putting human relationships and wider society first.”

Batchelor added, “In this exciting new reality, technology is enabling us to reach these goals. The metaverse, biometrics, and traveler expectations from the travel industry are combining to shift the landscape rapidly. It is an incredibly exciting time for the industry.”

Travel, But Different

In the coming years, the metaverse will take traveler engagement to the next level. Travelers will be able to enjoy cultural experiences in an online world, exploring virtual concerts and exhibitions. The technology also offers the potential for pre-trip assistance and the opportunity to “try before you buy.” This will become popular as a way to trial higher-priced items such as cruise holidays.

Smooth Travel Payment Experiences

Biometric payments—like ApplePay and GooglePay—are mainstream for both retail and travel payments. But over the coming years, travel is likely to take biometric payments to the next level. Airports use biometrics for travel document identification, so the logical next step is to leverage identity check for any payments travelers make during their trips.

If a traveler is using biometrics to check in, drop off luggage, and board the plane, then identity checks could double up to cover payments while traveling, like adding an in-flight meal or delivering a smooth payment experience. Airports and travel operators will offer a contactless and convenient payment experience for passengers with the use of biometrics.

Traveling Light

A combination of customers becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint and the cost of checked-in luggage is slimming down suitcases. Hotels and resorts are offering the hire of bulky items, such as sports equipment and workout clothes. Those who do are also seeking to do so from hyper-local suppliers. Alongside this, travelers are looking to buy essentials from their destination, supporting and engaging with the community in the process, and ensuring they have meaningful travel experiences.

Working from Roam

Remote workers will settle into a nomadic lifestyle, migrating to different locations. Workforces will spend less time at their homes due to the widespread corporate formalization of work-from-anywhere policies. Workers will opt to spend time with friends and family in their domestic market or might spend a month working abroad. From a governmental perspective, we will see the continued rise of countries encouraging digital nomads through visa schemes and incentives.

Business Breaks

Business travel is back, with a difference. Over the past few years, many companies have introduced work-from-anywhere policies. With this has come the challenge of team bonding and collaboration. As a result, the industry is witnessing an uptick in internal travel plans, where teams are brought together for the purpose of strengthening relationships.