A Model of Resilience

A home away from home. This is what guests have come to expect when they book at an extended-stay hotel, whether for a week, a month, six months, or more. Now more than ever, the mid-priced extended-stay hotel segment is providing a haven for essential business travelers, students, frontline healthcare workers, digital nomads, government and military personnel, and families needing housing solutions during transitional life moments.

Extended Stay America expanded into a family of brands in 2021 when it launched Extended Stay America Premier Suites and rebranded the remainder of its core hotels to Extended Stay America Suites to better communicate the current product offering. This growth follows Extended Stay America’s outpacing of the industry in recent years, making it primed to expand its footprint and build on its existing brand loyalty while staying focused on the extended-stay segment.

In fact, Extended Stay America is one of the only hotel companies in the world exclusively focused on the extended stay segment. Significantly outpacing the industry despite challenging economic conditions and decreased travel demand, in 2021, Extended Stay America Suites® achieved an average occupancy rate of 77 percent for company-owned hotels and 83.3 percent for franchised hotels¹ while occupancy levels remained at 58 percent industry-wide, as reported by STR.

A key factor in Extended Stay America’s success lies within its ability to provide guests with a range of accommodation options, affordable prices, and more control over their stays. Another key pillar of the Extended Stay America brand is its vast array of amenities that allow for self-sufficiency, including fully equipped kitchens in every room, on-site guest laundry, free in-room WiFi, premium television, and pet-friendly offerings—further underpinning the residence-like environments. In addition, Extended Stay America Premier Suites features added amenities, including guestrooms with upgraded design elements, signature bedding, and free, healthy breakfast—all of which meet guests’ desires and needs for an elevated extended-stay hotel option.

Extended Stay America is primed to grow its footprint as it presents franchisees an attractive opportunity to join a highly regarded, nationally recognized organization amidst a period of unprecedented growth. Notable selling points include its margins, a streamlined operating model that delivers an optimal balance of services, amenities, and staff, and a simple fee structure.

Month after month, Extended Stay America continues to outpace the industry even as travel demand returns. The brand projects continued momentum in the months and years to come.

Sponsored by Extended Stay America.

¹ 315, or 60 percent of the company-owned hotels in the survey actually met or exceeded the 77 percent average occupancy rate. Forty-seven or 58 percent of the franchised hotels in the survey actually met or exceeded the 83.3 percent average occupancy rate. The results were taken from the year ending December 31, 2021. A new franchisee’s results may differ from the represented results. See 2022 Extended Stay America Suites Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information.