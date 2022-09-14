Tempo by Hilton Announces First Hotel in New York’s Times Square

NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the signing of Tempo by Hilton Times Square, expected to open in 2023 as the premiere of Hilton’s newest brand. Owned by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group and managed by Hilton, the 661-room lifestyle hotel is located at TSX Broadway, the city’s 46-story entertainment and hospitality destination that will also be home to TSX Entertainment, an entertainment company.

“We’re delighted to introduce Tempo by Hilton to the world from the heart of Manhattan with the debut of Tempo by Hilton Times Square,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “As our newest brand, Tempo by Hilton is designed to create an elevated and innovative stay, with thoughtfully appointed rooms that offer comfort and functionality plus an emphasis on well-being. Tempo by Hilton Times Square will set the stage for a new standard of hospitality in Times Square, for today’s discerning traveler.”

“Hilton has maintained a strong presence in New York City throughout its history, with more than 50 hotels currently welcoming travelers from all over the world,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With the city’s continued development boom, it was the perfect time to introduce our newest lifestyle brand and Tempo by Hilton’s first hotel to the world’s most dynamic destination. Tempo by Hilton Times Square will channel the energy of Manhattan and complement all that TSX Broadway and the Big Apple have to offer.”

Hotel guests will also have access to entertainment and performance programming onsite from TSX Entertainment, a newly-launched entertainment and technology platform.

“People from near and far are eager to once again experience the excitement, the marvel, the lights, and the one-of-a-kind atmosphere Times Square offers,” said David Levinson, chairman and chief executive officer, L&L Holding Company. “As TSX Broadway and our partner TSX Entertainment takes the lead on reimagining how the district can meet the needs and desires of brands, consumers and New York City at large, Tempo by Hilton Times Square offers a home base for guests to experience Times Square like never before. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the first full-building retail and entertainment ecosystem firsthand.”

“Tempo by Hilton Times Square is bringing a beautiful, one-of-a-kind hotel to the most iconic entertainment district in the world,” said Robert Lapidus, president and chief investment officer, L&L Holding Company. “Driving the reinvigoration of entertainment, experiences, and engagement that has made Times Square the crossroads of the world, TSX Broadway will allow guests to experience this firsthand, unlocking a hospitality and entertainment package unlike any other.”

Located in midtown Manhattan, Tempo by Hilton Times Square will offer access to some of the city’s institutions and neighborhoods. Designed by WATG, design architect, and Mancini Duffy, architect of record, the 36-floor lifestyle hotel will have floor-to-ceiling windows while acting as a home base for travelers.

The hotel’s functional accommodations will have areas for powering up and powering down, including a Get Ready Zone for organization or working, a bathroom with Bluetooth speakers, and a sleep environment. The property will also have Tempo by Hilton Wellness guestrooms with a Peloton bike and products from Therabody.

The property will have public areas with artwork including an 11th-floor open sky lobby with communal and working spaces, along with wellness offerings including a fitness center and hydration station. Guests can also attend a signature restaurant, a bar and lounge, and an outdoor dining terrace. Additionally, through a collaboration with Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired coffee roaster, café, and lifestyle brand, the property will have Bluestone Lane espresso drinks, teas, juices, and more.

TSX Broadway is Times Square’s new 550,000-square-foot tower, bringing retail, signage, and entertainment spaces to the area. In addition to Tempo by Hilton Times Square, TSX Broadway will be home to the Palace Theatre. The Palace Theatre was lifted using a series of hydraulic jacks to 30 feet above street level. At its new home on TSX Broadway’s third floor, the theater is undergoing a renovation and restoration project. The effort will restore the theater’s interior and integrate new and necessary infrastructure and technology into the 109-year-old structure.