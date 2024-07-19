6 Advantages to Implementing an E-tipping Solution

1 Enhanced guest experience.

One of the primary reasons to offer e-tipping is that it saves guests from the potential negative experience of not having cash handy. “According to our marketplace surveys and focus groups, about 88 percent of hotel guests have had that moment in the last two years where they wanted to leave a tip and didn’t have cash,” noted Lemmer. “And when we asked them what emotion they felt at that moment, the first was shame and the second was frustration. So, if you think about hospitality as providing a branded experience, two things that you don’t want your customers feeling are shame and frustration.”