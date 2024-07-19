GHENT, Belgium—Lighthouse announced the release of Channel Manager, an AI-powered solution that impacts pricing, promotion, and distribution for independent hotels. Building on the recent acquisition and integration of Stardekk into the Lighthouse platform, this announcement updates channel management for independent hotels by addressing the long-standing limitations of static pricing, promotion, and distribution technologies.

Independent hotel owners, general managers, and sales leaders have traditionally relied on separate pricing, promotional, and channel management tools that require manual monitoring. These legacy processes and tools aren’t equipped to deal with the changing needs of independent hoteliers.

By integrating pricing, promotion, and distribution capabilities in a single platform, independent hoteliers can save time, make pricing decisions, and automate the process of sending prices and promotional programs to OTAs and other channels.

The Lighthouse platform for independent hotels includes:

Pricing and promotion: AI-driven rate recommendations and promotional strategies are automated based on real-time market demand and current occupancy through Lighthouse Pricing Manager.

AI-driven rate recommendations and promotional strategies are automated based on real-time market demand and current occupancy through Lighthouse Pricing Manager. Automated parity management: Rate parity across distribution channels is automatically monitored.

Rate parity across distribution channels is automatically monitored. Intelligent distribution: Pricing, promotions, availability, and channel restrictions are automatically pushed to channels in real-time with Lighthouse Channel Manager.

Pricing, promotions, availability, and channel restrictions are automatically pushed to channels in real-time with Lighthouse Channel Manager. Data and tools: Independent hotels can leverage the same data that is used by larger chains. Lighthouse powers solutions for over 65,000 hotels globally.

Independent hotels can leverage the same data that is used by larger chains. Lighthouse powers solutions for over 65,000 hotels globally. Customer service: Independent hotels can access local support teams.

Independent hotels can access local support teams. Connectivity: Lighthouse Channel Manager connects with over 200 OTAs and more than 50 PMS systems.

“We are dedicated to redefining what’s possible in hospitality technology,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO at Lighthouse. “Lighthouse is the next-generation commercial platform built to empower independent hoteliers with the solutions they need to grow their topline revenue, so they can continue to invest in delivering unforgettable guest experiences.”