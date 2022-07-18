5 Things to Consider Before Franchising a Hotel

Franchised businesses have shown great resilience over the last few years and continue to attract interest from budding entrepreneurs. While all industries faced economic uncertainty due to the health crisis, the world of franchising was an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on a proven business model.

Within the hospitality industry, the economy lodging segment proved to be a strong performer throughout the pandemic, appealing to hoteliers looking for a smart investment to diversify their portfolio. Hoteliers should keep these five key things in mind when considering a franchise opportunity.