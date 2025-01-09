Sonesta Adds 37 New Franchised Hotels to Global Portfolio

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta announced that it added 37 new franchised hotels to the company’s global portfolio during the second half of 2024. The new hotels, with a total of more than 3,300 rooms, include (in order of opening):
- Costa Sur, Classico Collection by Sonesta—Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Sonesta Essential Houston Energy Corridor—Houston, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Vandalia—Vandalia, Illinois
- Signature Inn Indio—Indio, California
- Sonesta Essential Augusta—Augusta, Georgia
- Americas Best Value Inn Aiken—Aiken, South Carolina
- Sonesta Hotel Baltimore—Baltimore, Maryland
- Signature Inn Danville—Danville, Illinois
- Americas Best Value Inn Danville—Danville, Illinois
- Americas Best Value Inn Opelika—Opelika, Alabama
- Americas Best Value Inn Humble—Humble, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Monroe—Monroe, Louisiana
- Americas Best Value Inn Pittsburgh—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Sonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport—Houston, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Yakima—Yakima, Washington
- Sonesta Essential Rapid City—Rapid City, South Dakota
- Americas Best Value Inn Sonora—Sonora, Texas
- Sonesta Essential Junction City—Junction City, Kansas
- Red Lion Inn & Suites IAH Airport East—Humble, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn La Porte—La Porte, Texas
- Sonesta Essential Beaumont—Beaumont, Texas
- Knights Inn Houston—Houston, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Moline—Moline, Illinois
- Sonesta Essential Savannah—Savannah, Georgia
- Canadas Best Value Inn Kapuskasing—Kapuskasing, Ontario, Canada
- ACP Hotel Houston Westchase, MOD Collection by Sonesta—Houston, Texas
- Sonesta Essential Columbus—Columbus, Georgia
- Americas Best Value Inn Jay—Jay, Oklahoma
- Red Lion Inn & Suites Grimes—Grimes, Iowa
- Americas Best Value Inn Franklin—Franklin, North Carolina
- Knights Inn Montgomeryville—Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania
- Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear—Goodyear, Arizona
- GuestHouse Extended Stay Laredo—Laredo, Texas
- Signature Inn San Jose—San Jose, California
- Sonesta Simply Suites Houston Brookhollow—Houston, Texas
- Sonesta Essential North Houston—Houston, Texas
- Sonesta Essential Ames—Ames, Iowa
“The addition of 37 new franchised hotels in the second half of 2024 speaks to Sonesta’s impressive growth, driven by our commitment to excellence for our franchise partners across our brand portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and president of franchise and development, Sonesta. “Sonesta’s organic openings in the second half of the year nearly doubled those in the first half of 2024, further illustrating our strategic growth plans both within the United States and internationally. The team also converted 16 managed hotels to franchise under new ownership over the same period, adding an additional 2,000 rooms to our franchise total. Our fast, friendly, and flexible franchising framework is a key driver in our ability to differentiate Sonesta as the partner of choice for owners.”
In late 2021, Sonesta RL Hotels Franchising Inc. launched four Sonesta-branded hotel concepts in the United States with a platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. Building on this, 2023 marked another milestone with the introduction of four new brands: The James, Sonesta Essential, and two soft brands—Classico Collection by Sonesta and MOD Collection by Sonesta. Additionally, in 2024, Sonesta consolidated brands and expanded its reach by introducing the “by Sonesta” endorser branding to the Red Lion portfolio.
“At Sonesta, our experience as owners and operators gives us a unique point of view and approach that has been instrumental in our portfolio’s continued growth throughout 2024,” said Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “We remain committed to creating exceptional value for our franchise partners and memorable experiences for our guests as we continue to drive success in 2025.”
Sonesta’s portfolio of 13 brands provides owners and developers with a range of options across the upper-upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. With a focus on growth, available market opportunities, and access to its leadership team, Sonesta is a partner for developers seeking flexibility in hospitality.