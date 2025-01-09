Sonesta Adds 37 New Franchised Hotels to Global Portfolio

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta announced that it added 37 new franchised hotels to the company’s global portfolio during the second half of 2024. The new hotels, with a total of more than 3,300 rooms, include (in order of opening):

Costa Sur, Classico Collection by Sonesta—Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Sonesta Essential Houston Energy Corridor—Houston, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Vandalia—Vandalia, Illinois

Signature Inn Indio—Indio, California

Sonesta Essential Augusta—Augusta, Georgia

Americas Best Value Inn Aiken—Aiken, South Carolina

Sonesta Hotel Baltimore—Baltimore, Maryland

Signature Inn Danville—Danville, Illinois

Americas Best Value Inn Danville—Danville, Illinois

Americas Best Value Inn Opelika—Opelika, Alabama

Americas Best Value Inn Humble—Humble, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Monroe—Monroe, Louisiana

Americas Best Value Inn Pittsburgh—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sonesta Hotel Houston IAH Airport—Houston, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Yakima—Yakima, Washington

Sonesta Essential Rapid City—Rapid City, South Dakota

Americas Best Value Inn Sonora—Sonora, Texas

Sonesta Essential Junction City—Junction City, Kansas

Red Lion Inn & Suites IAH Airport East—Humble, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn La Porte—La Porte, Texas

Sonesta Essential Beaumont—Beaumont, Texas

Knights Inn Houston—Houston, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Moline—Moline, Illinois

Sonesta Essential Savannah—Savannah, Georgia

Canadas Best Value Inn Kapuskasing—Kapuskasing, Ontario, Canada

ACP Hotel Houston Westchase, MOD Collection by Sonesta—Houston, Texas

Sonesta Essential Columbus—Columbus, Georgia

Americas Best Value Inn Jay—Jay, Oklahoma

Red Lion Inn & Suites Grimes—Grimes, Iowa

Americas Best Value Inn Franklin—Franklin, North Carolina

Knights Inn Montgomeryville—Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania

Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear—Goodyear, Arizona

GuestHouse Extended Stay Laredo—Laredo, Texas

Signature Inn San Jose—San Jose, California

Sonesta Simply Suites Houston Brookhollow—Houston, Texas

Sonesta Essential North Houston—Houston, Texas

Sonesta Essential Ames—Ames, Iowa

“The addition of 37 new franchised hotels in the second half of 2024 speaks to Sonesta’s impressive growth, driven by our commitment to excellence for our franchise partners across our brand portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and president of franchise and development, Sonesta. “Sonesta’s organic openings in the second half of the year nearly doubled those in the first half of 2024, further illustrating our strategic growth plans both within the United States and internationally. The team also converted 16 managed hotels to franchise under new ownership over the same period, adding an additional 2,000 rooms to our franchise total. Our fast, friendly, and flexible franchising framework is a key driver in our ability to differentiate Sonesta as the partner of choice for owners.”

In late 2021, Sonesta RL Hotels Franchising Inc. launched four Sonesta-branded hotel concepts in the United States with a platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. Building on this, 2023 marked another milestone with the introduction of four new brands: The James, Sonesta Essential, and two soft brands—Classico Collection by Sonesta and MOD Collection by Sonesta. Additionally, in 2024, Sonesta consolidated brands and expanded its reach by introducing the “by Sonesta” endorser branding to the Red Lion portfolio.

“At Sonesta, our experience as owners and operators gives us a unique point of view and approach that has been instrumental in our portfolio’s continued growth throughout 2024,” said Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “We remain committed to creating exceptional value for our franchise partners and memorable experiences for our guests as we continue to drive success in 2025.”

Sonesta’s portfolio of 13 brands provides owners and developers with a range of options across the upper-upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. With a focus on growth, available market opportunities, and access to its leadership team, Sonesta is a partner for developers seeking flexibility in hospitality.