At an event hosted by the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Alphonso David announced that a record 686 of America’s leading companies and law firms are continuing to advance policies and practices to protect their LGBTQ workers, according to the HRC Foundation’s newly released 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

This year, the highest number of companies in the CEI’s 18-year history earned top scores of 100 in the survey measuring LGBTQ workplace inclusion, besting last year’s total of 572 by more than 100. These companies—including 214 Fortune 500 companies, 123 of the nation’s top 200 law firms, and 12 hotel, resort, and casino companies—have been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The 686 companies who earned a 100 on the CEI represent 12.4 million employees nationally, 11.9 million globally, and earn a combined estimate of $12.9 trillion in revenue. The average CEI score for all Fortune 500 companies increased from 67 to 71 in the past year—with actively participating Fortune 500 companies having an average score of 90, up from 88 last year.

Over the last several years, CEI-rated companies have expanded their support for transgender workers. This year 89 percent percent of companies participating in the CEI offer at least one health care policy that is inclusive of their transgender workers, and 85 percent percent met stringent criteria that requires all blanket exclusions of medically-necessary care for transgender workers be removed from all health policies the company offers—up from 73 percent last year.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria in four broad categories: non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility, including public commitment to LGBTQ equality; and responsible citizenship.

Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2020 — Hotels, Resorts, and Casinos