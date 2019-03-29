Hotels Among the Best Places To Work for LGBTQ Equality

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) recently released its 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) employees. This year, the report named 571 businesses out of 1028 participants as “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

Choice Hotels International, Caesars Entertainment, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were among 2019’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” for achieving a 100 percent score on the index. To earn a 100 percent score, companies needed to meet certain criteria, including ensuring full spousal and partner health care coverage parity; affirming coverage for transition-related care and eliminating all so-called “transgender exclusions” from plans; and ensuring full LGBTQ inclusion in diverse supply chain programs.

The CEI includes Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms, and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses. In 2019, 93 new businesses opted into the survey.