SAN FRANCISCO—Wyndham Rewards and DoorDash have launched a new partnership for on-property delivery service to more than 3,700 hotels across the nation and offering guests access to DoorDash’s selection of restaurants.

The partnership brings on-demand food delivery to most of Wyndham’s 20 brands, including Days Inn by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham, and La Quinta by Wyndham, among others. Hotel guests will have additional benefits like $0 delivery fees, first-time customer discounts, and special perks for members of Wyndham Rewards. Loyalty members who start their order on the Wyndham Rewards website will also receive 250 Wyndham Rewards points plus 2,000 bonus points for their first order in addition to any points earned on hotel stays.

“We are thrilled to partner nationwide with Wyndham Rewards, our first partner within the hotel space,” said Matt Rotella, DoorDash’s Head of Corporate Development. “This partnership extends our continued commitment to meeting our customers wherever they are, allowing them to have the same access to great restaurants and fantastic service while traveling.”

“As champions of the everyday traveler, Wyndham is continuously looking for new and innovative ways to enrich the guest experience at our hotels,” said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president, Worldwide Loyalty and Partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “With its best-in-class selection of restaurants and a rapidly expanding footprint, DoorDash enables us to provide an unparalleled array of in-room dining options. It’s a huge win for hotels as well as Wyndham Rewards members.”

DoorDash offers delivery from over 310,000 stores on the platform, partnering with 90 percent of the top 100 restaurants that offer delivery, including The Cheesecake Factory, Wendy’s, and Chipotle.