DALLAS—G6 Hospitality today announced the opening of two new-construction, dual-brand hotels in Texas—Motel 6/Studio 6 Austin Airport and Motel 6/Studio 6 Corpus Christi S. Padre Island Drive. The company expects to open nearly 30 of these dual-branded properties in key markets across the United States and Canada by the end of 2019.

“The launch of these purpose-built, dual-brand locations underscores our commitment to providing travelers with trusted, affordable lodging in sought-after destinations like Austin and Corpus Christi,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO, G6 Hospitality. “Offering both our Motel 6 and Studio 6 brand experiences under one roof caters to our guests’ varied lifestyle and travel needs, be it leisure or business, and allows our owners the opportunity to attract two different guest segments to fill rooms.”

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The new Motel 6/Studio 6 hotel in Austin is near the major artery connecting the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to downtown, amid major office and industrial areas. The hotel is Humble Origins Hospitality Management’s second project with G6 Hospitality, which operates the property.

This four-story property has a modern design throughout its 98 guestrooms—54 Motel 6 rooms and 44 Studio 6 rooms. The property offers free WiFi in guestrooms and common areas, a guest laundry facility, and free parking.

Humble Origins Hospitality Management also recently purchased the Motel 6 Austin Central-North location, which is also now managed by G6 Hospitality.

“Working as a hotelier in Austin for many years, I know that affordability is a tremendous challenge for travelers to the area,” said Vijay Patel, president and CEO, Humble Origins Hospitality Management. “My goal in partnering with G6 Hospitality on this and other locations is to help make visiting Austin affordable, whether guests are looking to stay for one night or an extended period of time.”

Corpus Christi/South Padre Island

Located near S. Padre Island Drive, this new dual-branded development is a three-story building with modern brand design touches, including wood-effect flooring, flat-screen televisions, pedestal beds, granite bathroom countertops, and a bold color scheme.

This location has 123 total guestrooms divided almost evenly between the Motel 6 and Studio 6 design layouts. The building has an outdoor pool and a large social area as well as a guest laundry facility, free parking, and complimentary WiFi in all rooms and common areas. The Studio 6 accommodations offer fully-equipped kitchens including coffee makers.

This is Corpus Christi-based ZJZ Hospitality’s first development project with G6 Hospitality and in the economy segment.

“As we looked at the long-term outlook for the Corpus Christi market, we knew the economy segment was one that we could help enhance and support,” said Deven Bhakta, president and CEO, ZJZ Hospitality. “Knowing our local community is a popular spring break destination, we worked closely with G6 Hospitality to prioritize this development and ensure we opened our doors in time to welcome guests traveling to the area with an affordable place to stay.”

