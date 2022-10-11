Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes Three New Hotel Members

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced Newport Harbor Island Resort in Newport, Rhode Island (former Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina), The Source in Denver, Colorado, and Hotel Per La in Los Angeles, California, as the newest members of its curated collection. These destinations offer a space for travelers looking for spa experiences, cuisine options, and access to activities year-round. These hotels show the experiences and personalization at a Curator hotel.

“We are excited to continue expanding and diversifying our collection of hotels and resorts in both existing and new markets which are all top travel destinations offering unique experiences,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

Curator’s mission is to bring together scale and independence, giving independent hotels a higher level of performance through cost-savings, value, and alternatives. Curator’s platform helps independent hotels, operators, and owners by amplifying their individual brands, being a resource for selecting suppliers, providing opportunities, and providing access to technology while maintaining choice and flexibility.

The newest members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection include: