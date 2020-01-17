PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is continuing to grow its Trademark Collection soft brand in the United States with the addition of its first hotel in Atlanta: The Burgess Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham. This location is one of five hotels across five states—including Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and California—to recently join the brand.

Located in Atlanta’s Buckhead district, The Burgess Hotel recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, transforming the property into a boutique experience for travelers near the city’s main attractions and businesses. The 102 guestrooms have custom furniture and original artwork and updated amenities include an outdoor pool and courtyard; more than 1,200 square feet of meeting and event space; an on-site restaurant, Fia, inspired by the Mediterranean coast; and Mr. B Bar.

Trademark Collection’s recent additions across the United States are part of Wyndham’s strategic efforts to steadily expand the soft brand in key markets domestically in the last year, during which the brand saw a 118 percent growth in the number of rooms year over year, as of September 30, 2019. Wyndham also added to the brand’s international collection in 2019—which saw an 18 percent growth year over year as of September 30, 2019—opening its first Trademark Collection hotels in Mexico and Belize, and widening its existing presence in Canada.

Advertisement

“Notable additions like The Burgess Hotel in top destinations like Atlanta underscore the very essence of what we look for in a Trademark Collection hotel—unmatched character, charm, and individuality which draw in everyday travelers seeking authentic experiences,” said Greg Giordano, brand leader for Trademark Collection at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “The brand’s rapid development since its inception both here in the U.S. and abroad demonstrates its strong appeal as one of the most compelling soft-branded offerings for independent hoteliers. These landmark destinations are now backed by a leading hospitality name in Wyndham, as well as an ardent team keen on driving more travelers through hotel owners’ doors.”

Some of the newest locations to raise the Trademark Collection brand flag in the U.S. include:

Magic Village Views, a contemporary gated villa community in Kissimmee, Fla., situated steps from Walt Disney World parks and sister Trademark Collection location Magic Village Yards;

Hotel Retlaw, a modern, luxurious throwback to the roaring 1920s in Fond du Lac, Wisc.;

Cantilever Hotel, a newly constructed hotel in Ranier, Minn., with industrial influences and an onsite distillery;

And the Bay Area’s Pacifica Lighthouse Hotel, just steps from the shores of Pacifica, Calif.

Wyndham’s Trademark Collection includes more than 100 hotels globally.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING