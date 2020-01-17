Kimpton Rouge Hotel to Close for $20 Million Remodel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kemmons Wilson Companies (KWC) announced the Kimpton Rouge Hotel will close on January 17 through the fall of 2020 as it undergoes a $20 million remodel and reposition, which will further enhance the yet-to-be-renamed boutique lifestyle hotel. The significant update follows the September 2019 acquisition of the property by Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (KWHP), the hotel division of KWC, and Valor Hospitality Partners (VHP), partner and manager for Kimpton Rouge Hotel.

After its complete makeover, the hotel will increase its total room count from 137 to 144. The fully refurbished rooms will include new carpet, wall coverings, furniture, lighting, and a complete bathroom remodel. The property will also debut a chef-driven restaurant, landscaped patio area, meeting spaces, and a rooftop bar with both interior and exterior areas for a year-round experience.

The hotel, which originally opened 18 years ago and is one of the city’s first Kimpton properties, is known for its cocktail bar and views of The White House and The Washington Monument. It is located between Dupont Circle and Logan Circle.

“Dupont Circle is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., and the changes we are making to the property will reflect both the Kimpton brand and the lively area,” said Raeshawna Scott, general manager of the Kimpton Rouge Hotel. “We believe the investment we are making now will continue to elevate Dupont Circle and delight our guests for years to come, and we look forward to unveiling the changes to this popular escape in our nation’s capital when we reopen later this year.”

KWHP and Valor are collaborating with interior designers from: Mason Studio, the same group that led the design for the Kimpton Saint George in Toronto; BBGM, a Washington D.C.-based architecture firm that specializes in hotel design; and First Finish, a full-service hotel and hospitality general contractor.

Valor is one of the first hotel management groups to oversee a Kimpton franchise, as Kimpton only recently began utilizing third-party management companies.