Stepping Up: 2020 AHLA Vice Chair Mark Hoplamazian Is Ready to Serve

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels, is now vice chair of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). He connected with LODGING to talk about what he hopes to accomplish during his time on the AHLA board.

How did you first become involved with AHLA?

I have been active with the organization throughout my tenure at Hyatt and I am proud to have served on the Executive Committee. I am excited to now serve in this new role.

What is the value of organizations like AHLA in today’s hospitality landscape?

Our industry is fortunate to have an organization like AHLA representing us, and it is critical for hoteliers from all sectors to get involved through grassroots efforts, committees and councils, and the HotelPAC. The more we unite as an industry, the louder our voice and the more effective our impact on the lives of the millions of people that we employ, enlist as partners and suppliers, and serve in our properties every day.

Advertisement

How has the lodging industry changed over the past few years?

Change is a given and it is accelerating every year in our industry, whether it be new technologies, changes in guest preferences, or new entrants to the market. The message that unites all hoteliers, however, is that our core business revolves around people taking care of people—our employees, our guests, and those in the communities in which we operate—and that will always be our priority.

What do you hope to bring to the board?

It is a very exciting time for AHLA, and I am fortunate to take on a new role as vice chair in 2020. I look forward to continuing the organization’s momentum on key advocacy initiatives and continuing to see the organization reach new milestones through greater membership and engagement.

What do you enjoy most about being in the hotel industry?

The unique opportunities it provides to individuals who work in it. Our industry offers a chance for anyone, regardless of background or circumstance, to enter the workforce and build a successful—and very fulfilling—career.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING