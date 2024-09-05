PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts debuted The Mining Exchange, a Registry Collection Hotel, marking the first property in the collection in the United States. The 128-room, newly renovated hotel is located in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Once home to the stock exchange for gold and silver sourced from the Rockies, guests can now take in the hotel’s history and use amenities including multiple onsite culinary outlets, a full-service spa, and an on-site art gallery, The Vault. Guests can also visit nearby attractions like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

First introduced in 2021, Registry Collection Hotels offer elevated guest experiences and inspire the wanderlust of today’s travelers. Just three years later, the portfolio now includes more than 20 hotels around the globe spanning the coast of Chalikidi in Greece to the city center of Panama City, with nearly 10 more hotels in its pipeline.

“Today’s affluent travelers increasingly crave the bespoke and immersive experiences that boutique, independently minded operators can offer. Through Registry Collection Hotels, we’re committed to curating these one-of-a-kind experiences for guests—all while helping owners tap into the unparalleled scale and resources of the world’s largest hotel franchisor,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“The Mining Exchange has been a Colorado icon since 1902. Now, some 120 years on, we are honoring that heritage by creating a hotel imbued with local touches and human connection that has earned the distinction of being the first Registry Collection hotel in the United States. We’re proud to be joining a world-class portfolio of international hotels and adding Colorado Springs to the global roster of Registry Collection destinations,” said Bashar Wali, founder and CEO, Practice Hospitality.

BLK MGK serves as the hotel’s full-service coffee bar with locally sourced beans from Hold Fast Coffee Co., pastries, wellness potions, and later in the day, local brews and small bites.

The hotel’s revitalization enhances all aspects of the property, anchored by modern guestrooms with finishes such as exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and vintage windows. Guestrooms have ensuite bathrooms with marble finishes and gem tones. Aromatherapy, massage services, and more can be booked at the hotel’s full-service spa. The Mining Exchange also houses functional space with 15,000 square feet of conference, event, and wedding space inclusive of a ballroom, two meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace, and a boardroom.