SINGAPORE—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduced its Trademark Collection brand to South Korea with the opening of La Vie D’or Hotel and Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The new hotel grows the company’s presence in South Korea to over 30 hotels and joins nearly 20 Trademark hotels across Asia Pacific.

La Vie D’or Hotel and Resort is located in the transportation hub of Hwaseong-si. The resort includes a nine-hole course, fine dining, and proximity to attractions like the Yungneung and Geolleung Royal Tombs and Yongjusa Temple. Business travelers have access to conference space, WiFi, and nearby hubs for Samsung Electronics, Hyundai-Kia Motors, and more.

“Hotel owners in Asia Pacific continue to see the benefits of the Wyndham Advantage—global brand exposure, innovative technology, a growing loyalty base, and more. Introducing Trademark to South Korea helps independent owners maximize their opportunity in the market while delivering the incredibly unique experiences each Trademark hotel offers guests exploring the country,” said Joon Aun OOI, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

A Tranquil Escape Within a Bustling Business Hub

Located in the city of Hwaseong-si, South Korea, a 30-minute drive from Seoul, La Vie D’or Hotel and Resort spans 330,000 square meters with a nine-hole golf course, a fitness center, saunas, swimming pools, and dining facilities that serve international cuisines crafted by local chefs.

Jeongnam-myeon provides landscapes outside of the nearby city life, making it a destination for nature lovers. With 190 guestrooms and various convention facilities, it is a location for corporate events, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and weddings.

Wyndham’s expansion with La Vie D’or Hotel and Resort marks a strategic move to tap into the increasing demand for business and leisure travel in South Korea amidst the government’s focus on furthering the tourism sector in the country. In 2023, the country welcomed approximately 11 million inbound visitors—showing recovery post-pandemic—with the travel and tourism market expected to reach $13.66 billion by 2024.