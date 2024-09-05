NOPSI Hotel Joins Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent Collection

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Crescent Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the historic NOPSI Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection. The former headquarters of New Orleans Public Service Inc., NOPSI is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is a member of Historic Hotels of America.

The NOPSI hotel is a symbol of New Orleans’ Jazz Age legacy and the building retains its original architectural details, including distinctive windows, high ceilings, and cast-iron rails. Offering 217 guestrooms with 60 suites, the NOPSI has furnishings inspired by the building’s history, complemented by local artwork. The hotel also has private terrace accommodations on the penthouse level.

NOPSI provides guests with a culinary journey through New Orleans’ cultural heritage. Atop the hotel, the rooftop pool and bar, Above the Grid, serves as a year-round spot with poolside bites and handcrafted cocktails. To further elevate the guest experience, the hotel recently added a retractable roof to its rooftop pool deck.

The hotel’s restaurant, Public Service, pays homage to the Gulf Coast fishermen and farmers, serving contemporary cuisine from an open-display kitchen and modern raw bar. Transporting guests to the 1800s, Henry’s Gin Bar + Backyard offers an atmospheric setting with an outdoor patio for cocktails, light bites, and private events. The bar pays homage to Henry Ramos who first created the Original Gin Fizz in 1888.

The centrally located NOPSI hotel provides access to Bourbon Street, the French Quarter, Garden District, Warehouse District, and the Superdome. The hotel has indoor and outdoor settings that provide backdrops for weddings, meetings, and events. The NOPSI culinary team crafts specialty menus and plated dishes that show the local flavors and gastronomic heritage of New Orleans.