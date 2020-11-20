Westin Stonebriar Reopens Following $30 Million Renovation

FRISCO, Texas — Following a full-scale, $30 million revitalization, The Westin Stonebriar reopened its doors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Minutes away from attractions including The Star, Legacy West, and The Grandscape, The Westin Stonebriar is the only destination of its kind in the area, encompassing upscale accommodations blended with extensive gathering spaces, locally-inspired dining experiences, and amenities in a serene and spacious setting.

The Westin Stonebriar has 302 guestrooms and more 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Included in the renovation is a new, on-site golf pro shop, WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, TopGolf “Swing Suite,” a daytime coffee bar and cocktail lounge, Beans & Barrel, and full-service Southern dining destination, Herd & Hearth. Still to come is a revived outdoor pool and adjacent bar, on-site spa, guided outdoor fitness activities, and Westin Family Kids Club opening in 2021.

Spearheading the transformation, Merriman Anderson Architects and MTA Urban Design Architecture Interior Design Inc. crafted an authentic place for guests to connect and experience laid-back luxury with plenty of room to roam. Guest rooms range from the Traditional King to the Stonebriar Suite, with all featuring modern design and warm, earthy elements that provide a relaxing retreat just minutes away from the city. The architecture brings in elements of the surrounding nature with open connections to the patio and the outdoors. Art, warm wood finishes, vintage leather, and stone complete the experience.

The hotel’s wellness-focused activities include a fully equipped WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio that overlooks the golf course, a golf pro shop, and access to the neighboring Tom Fazio 18-hole golf course. The WestinWORKOUT Peloton Guestroom has an in-room bike and access to the latest classes. Westin Eat Well menu items are included in each of the on-site dining experiences.

2021 will bring the addition of a spacious outdoor yoga lawn and exploratory running trail, a refreshed outdoor pool area with luxe cabanas and kid-friendly water features, and a full-service spa to further enhance the wellness offerings available.

The Westin Stonebriar is introducing three new food and beverage concepts, each created as a tribute to elements of Southern culture. A day-to-night café, Beans & Barrel, offers an all-day grab and go of curated local bites and beverages, as well as a full menu of cuisine and craft libations. Helmed by director of culinary and beverage operations, Christopher Ochiltree, Herd & Hearth celebrates the unique flavors and traditions of Texas. The mainstay dining concept combines Southern hospitality with wood-fired and smoked plates that use fresh produce from local purveyors to deliver a farm-to-fork experience. The outdoor Ranch Water will open in Spring 2021 are serve craft cocktails with regional spirits and light poolside fare.

Meeting and event space at the property ranges from 500 to 6,000 square feet. Each space is named as a memento to Texas history and can be tailored with additional AV services, tech amenities, and catering options. The Westin Stonebriar’s revitalization includes the addition of private dining rooms that overlook the pool area for memorable dinners and intimate celebrations. An additional private event space is the new Top Golf “Swing Suite,” with a screen for virtual multi-sport games, HDTVs, lounge seating, and a frosted glass option for elevated parties and happy hours. The Westin Stonebriar also offers a vast outdoor venue with its Garden Grounds, accompanied by a smaller Garden Terrace, for pre-function events and happy hours.





