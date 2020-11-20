Amid these challenging times, hotel brands and properties are finding unique ways to support and give back to their communities. From thanking essential workers with complimentary stays to teaming up with local businesses to help support their operations during the pandemic, below are four ways hotels are making a positive impact.

‘Hyatt Loves Local’ Launches to Support Small Businesses

Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, a global effort by Hyatt hotels to uplift and collaborate with small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60 Hyatt hotels and resorts in destinations across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East are providing complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. In turn, these businesses are able to continue operating in different ways and offer Hyatt guests distinct and enriching experiences that foster a meaningful connection to the destination’s local community.

Some examples of this initiative are evident at Hyatt Regency Atlanta, which is providing kitchen space to Anna Bell’s Kitchen Mac & Cheese and selling Anna Bell’s goods in the hotel’s lobby market, and Hotel Revival Baltimore, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, which has sourced sustainable toilet paper exclusively from West Baltimore-based, female-owned Lor Tush since October.

Advertisement

IHG Hotels & Resorts Thanks Essential Workers

IHG worked with corporate partner Mastercard to give back to the essential workers who looked after their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Catherine Dolton, VP of corporate responsibility for IHG Hotels & Resorts, the company “issued a call for nominations of workers who went above and beyond to support their communities, vulnerable populations, and colleagues, and the response we received was overwhelming.” IHG is recognizing these workers and thanking them with complimentary stays, IHG Rewards Club points, and exclusive experiences like a virtual cooking class led by Chef JJ Johnson, Mastercard ambassador and James Beard-winning founder of the acclaimed FIELDTRIP restaurant in Harlem, which IHG provided in partnership with Mastercard.

Neonatal ICU nurse Michelle Horsey was among those recognized by IHG. Dealing with a debilitating injury herself, Horsey has spent countless hours meticulously suiting up in her PPE to best protect her fragile patients, working extra hours, and spending long periods of time away from her husband, Shawn. The couple will spend a few days at Holiday Inn West Yellowstone exploring the national park.

Red Roof Gives Back via ‘Room in Your Heart’ Campaign

As part of its Room in Your Heart program, Red Roof is inviting travelers to stay with them at participating locations and receive a 15 percent discount through the end of 2020. By selecting a specific VP code, guests will be able to choose the charity they would like to support when booking their stay. A portion of those stays will be donated to three organizations that work with students, children, and military members: Flying Horse Farms, which provides “magical, transformative camp experiences” for children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge (VP code: 628047); Freedom Alliance, which supports American troops and their families with care packages, grants, scholarships, and other programs (VP code: 628048); and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which, as the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, offers merit and need-based scholarships to help talented students obtain an affordable college education (VP code: 627809).

Vessel Restaurant at Kona Kai Resort Donates to San Diego Food Bank

This Thanksgiving, Vessel Restaurant + Bar at Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort located on the tip of Shelter Island, will serve a three-course, pre-fixe menu and donate 10 percent for every take-home menu option/item purchased to the San Diego Food Bank and $5 for each homemade pie ordered to help it’s local community during an especially difficult time. The initiative is part of the NobleGiving program.



Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE